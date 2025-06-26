'Icons of Franklin Park' Poster Competition Launched

Mayor Michelle Wu, the Parks and Recreation Department, the Boston Society of Landscape Architects (BSLA), the Planning Department, and the Franklin Park Coalition, invite artists of all ages to participate in the Icons of Franklin Park Poster Competition, the City of Boston’s first citywide art competition to celebrate the rich history, contemporary culture, and landmarks of Franklin Park through original poster designs. Inspired by classic poster campaigns from the Works Progress Administration that have long celebrated the country’s national parks, this initiative calls on artists to capture the magic of Franklin Park through visual storytelling.

Designed by renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted in 1885, Franklin Park is the City’s largest green space and a treasured destination for residents and visitors alike. Submissions are open now through August 1, 2025, with categories for professional and emerging artists. Winners will receive prizes and have their work exhibited at Boston City Hall, Franklin Park Clubhouse, and online. For full submission guidelines, eligibility details, and how to apply, visit https://www.bslanow.org/postercompetition.

“Franklin Park is one of the most iconic and beloved public spaces in our city—a place where generations of Bostonians have gathered, played, and connected with nature,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This competition is a chance to honor that legacy, while inviting our artists to share new visions for what makes Franklin Park special. We can’t wait to see how your creativity captures the special spirit of this space.”

Artists may submit entries in one of three categories:

Jury Selections (2 awards each selected by judge panel) and People’s Choice (1 award selected through public online voting) which require a series of three posters that form a cohesive visual series.

Emerging Artists (Ages 14–24) may submit one original poster on the theme of their choice, with two awards.

Applicants are invited to submit poster designs that highlight the physical and cultural icons of Franklin Park’s past and present, such as beloved park features, notable figures associated with the park, and significant events. The judging panel will reflect community expertise and a shared belief in the power of art to elevate public spaces, with a focus on uplifting submissions from artists who live, work, or study in Greater Boston or have meaningful ties to Franklin Park.

“Franklin Park has long been a place where culture, community, and nature come together,” said Chief Climate Officer and Interim Parks Commissioner Brian Swett. “The Icons of Franklin Park Poster Competition is an invitation for Boston artists and graphic designers to celebrate the park’s rich legacy while envisioning its future. We’re proud to partner with BSLA and the Franklin Park Coalition and look forward to seeing your creations.”

“Parks are the hearts of our communities, offering spaces for connection and festivity as well as quiet escape,” said Gretchen Rabinkin, Executive Director of the Boston Society of Landscape Architects. “From Balance Rock to the Bear Dens, Scarboro Pond to Schoolmaster Hill, we look forward to seeing Franklin Park’s many special places celebrated – and look forward to learning new special things about this iconic landscape.”

“Public spaces hold stories of those who exist in them—and artists help us hear them,” said Kenny Mascary, Interim Chief of the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture. “This competition honors that spirit asking local creatives to see, feel, and share Franklin Park through their own unique lens. As an artist and frequent early morning visitor to the Franklin Park Golf course, I am especially excited to see how the emerging artists honor the park’s history and celebrate our connection to one of Boston’s iconic green spaces.”

Winners’ works will be exhibited at Boston City Hall and the Franklin Park Clubhouse, and featured across official City of Boston digital platforms. There is no fee to enter. Artists retain ownership of their original work as submitted, while winners grant the City a right to reproduce their posters for display and public use, with full credit to the artist.

“We are excited to see portrayals of the special places and people connected to Franklin Park,” said Rickie Thompson, President of the Franklin Park Coalition Board.“We look forward to giving local artists a chance to shine." For more information or to submit your entry, visit https://www.bslanow.org/postercompetition

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call 617-635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.