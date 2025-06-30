Upsize™ Opens New Calgary Clinic, Expands Access to Physician-Led Male Aesthetic Treatments

Dr. van der Merwe

The expansion reflects a growing demand for modern, minimally invasive care designed specifically for male anatomy in Canada.

Canadian men are looking for solutions to male aesthetics that are effective, modern, and minimally invasive—and that’s exactly what we offer.” — Dr. van der Merwe

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upsize™ Canada has officially opened its newest location in Calgary, bringing its physician-led approach to male aesthetic care to Western Canada. The clinic’s launch reflects growing national interest in personalized, non-surgical treatments designed specifically for men’s wellness and aesthetic goals.At the forefront of the new clinic is Dr. Philip van der Merwe, a medical professional with a strong background in minimally invasive treatments and an interest in expanding high-quality, patient-focused aesthetic services for men.“Our goal is to provide precise, effective, and medically guided treatments tailored to each individual,” says Dr. van der Merwe. “We’re proud to offer procedures that are thoughtful, refined, and accessible—with a focus on natural results and comfort. ”A New Chapter in Men’s Aesthetic CareThe Calgary clinic offers Upsize’s proprietary treatment protocols using hyaluronic acid–based dermal filler, a substance widely used in facial aesthetics and known for its biocompatibility and reversibility. Applied through a gentle micro-cannula technique, the procedure is minimally invasive, performed in-office, and requires little to no downtime.These filler-based treatments are part of a broader shift toward customized male aesthetic care—non-surgical, low-impact solutions performed by doctors with specific training in male anatomy and wellness.Designed for Precision and PrivacyThe new Calgary clinic was developed with discretion and patient experience in mind. Private appointments, physician consultations, and supportive follow-up care are central to the Upsize™ approach.With locations now in Calgary and Toronto, Upsize™ Canada continues to grow as a trusted provider in men’s wellness-focused aesthetic treatments. Additional cities are expected to be added to the network in the coming years.About Upsize™ Calgary Upsize™ clinic in Calgary specializes in physician-led, minimally invasive aesthetic treatments designed specifically for men. Using hyaluronic acid dermal filler and advanced micro-cannula techniques, Upsize™ offers natural-looking results without surgery or downtime.With clinics in Calgary and Toronto, Upsize™ is redefining male-focused care through safe, discreet, and medically guided procedures tailored to each patient’s goals. Learn more at upsizematters.ca.

