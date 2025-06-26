Annuity Insurance Market Forecast (2024–2032): Securing Lifetime Income in an Uncertain Rate Environment

Annuity Insurance Faces Pressure in Low-Interest-Rate Era, Driving Shift Toward Higher-Yield Alternatives” — AMR

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Annuity Insurance Market by Type (Fixed Annuity Insurance, Variable Annuity Insurance, Indexed Annuity Insurance, and Others), Application (Financial, Manufacturing, Industrial, Travel & Hospitality, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Insurance Agencies & Brokers, Banks, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032”. The global annuity insurance market was valued at $1.0 trillion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $1.5 trillion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2032.Get Your Sample Report & TOC Today: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A323697 Prime determinants of growthThe global annuity insurance market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the rise in awareness and education about retirement planning & income strategies, robust growth in the financial market, and the growing regulatory support and incentives in the insurance industry. However, the high cost of annuities, longevity risk management, and liquidity constraints hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, a surge in a trend toward financial wellness programs and ongoing strategies for innovative investments in developing countries offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global annuity insurance market.Based on the application, the financial services segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global annuity insurance market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that the considerable changes in regulations related to retirement planning, taxation, and consumer protections may impact the availability and attractiveness of annuities in the financial services sector. This can be attributed to the fact that the considerable changes in regulations related to retirement planning, taxation, and consumer protections may impact the availability and attractiveness of annuities in the financial services sector.Based on distribution channel, the banks segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR during the period of 2023-2032. This can be attributed to the rising demand for retirement income solutions due to the increase in retiree population, along with the active expansion of financial product offerings, including annuities, across public and private banks. These trends are expected to stimulate the channel of banks in the annuity insurance market.Get More Information Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A323697 North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for half of the global annuity insurance market revenue, and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The aging population in North America, particularly the baby boomer generation, is a significant driver for the annuity insurance market. Further, insurance companies constantly innovate to meet the changing needs and preferences of consumers. This includes the development of new types of annuities, such as indexed annuities, offering significant returns associated with the performance of a market index, and presenting potential for higher returns while still offering downside protection.Players: -AllianzAssicurazioni Generali S.p.A.Equitable Holdings, Inc.Lincoln Financial GroupMetLife Services and Solutions, LLCMunich ReNationwide Mutual Insurance CompanyNew York Life Insurance CompanyPacific Life Insurance CompanyZurichThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global annuity insurance market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Access Your Customized Sample Report & TOC Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A323697 Key Benefits for StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the annuity insurance market share, segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the annuity insurance market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing annuity insurance market opportunity.Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the annuity insurance market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global annuity insurance market forecast.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global annuity insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Annuity Insurance Market Key Segments:By TypeFixed Annuity InsuranceVariable Annuity InsuranceIndexed Annuity InsuranceOthersBy ApplicationFinancialManufacturingIndustrialTravel & HospitalityOthersBy Distribution ChannelInsurance Agencies & BrokersBanksOthersBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)Purchase This Comprehensive Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3WV73g5 Trending Reports:Corporate Lending Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corporate-lending-market-A12960 Virtual Reality in BFSI Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-reality-in-bfsi-market-A14959 Loan Management Software Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/loan-management-software-market-A08185 Crypto Payment Gateway Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crypto-payment-gateway-market-A31799 Auto Finance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/auto-finance-market-A10390 Credit Card Issuance Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/credit-card-issuance-services-market-A31800 POS Security Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pos-security-market-A31871 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 