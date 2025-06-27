Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Celebrates 16 Years of Compassion & Care at the Sweet 16th Unconditional Love Gala

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) Logo Animal Welfare Honoree Alison Eastwood (Image credits: SASF) Compassion to Action Award Chevy Chase presented by Christie Brinkley (Image credits: SASF) Gala Hosts Hannah Berner and Des Bishop (Image credits: SASF)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) is proud to announce its Sweet 16th Unconditional Love Gala, a premier summer event celebrating compassion, community, and animal welfare. The gala will take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 6:00pm at an exclusive private estate on Ocean Road in Bridgehampton, NY.This year’s gala honors Alison Eastwood—actor, director, and founder of the Eastwood Ranch Foundation Animal Rescue—as the Animal Welfare Honoree. In addition, the Compassion to Action Award will be presented to Jayni and Chevy Chase by iconic model and activist Christie Brinkley, recognizing their dedication to animal advocacy.The evening will be hosted by comedians Hannah Berner and Des Bishop, bringing their signature humor and heart to the stage.As the Shelter prepares for an unprecedented closure this fall to undergo much needed renovations and facility improvements, this year’s gala is set to be the biggest yet, with great entertainment, high-end auction items like fabulous trips, exclusive experiences, valuable art & collectibles and other donation opportunities for naming rights on areas of the shelter itself.The Unconditional Love Gala is SASF’s largest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds directly supporting the shelter’s mission to provide care, rehabilitation, and forever homes for homeless animals.Tickets, tables, and underwriting opportunities are available at ULGALA2025.GIVESMART.COM. For more information, please contact UL@SASF.ORG or call 631-488-8000.To access selected High-Resolution images: https://bit.ly/3G5pmKW Photo credits: SASFAbout the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF):The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit, open-admission, no-kill- shelter that relies on the generosity of our donors and volunteers to care for the homeless animals in our community and place them in loving forever homes. The shelter provides a steppingstone for these animals – offering them housing, food, medical treatment, training, and rehabilitation while they’re in our care. For 16 years since the Town eliminated the shelter and SASF was formed, we have been dedicated to caring for homeless animals in our community of 25 hamlets and villages but, we don’t stop there. We rescue dogs from “kill shelters” and dire situations across the country from New York City to Georgia, and even all over the Caribbean. We have proven ourselves to be a leading shelter on Long Island, and pride ourselves on finding excellent homes for hundreds of animals every year. Since 2010, the shelter’s adoption rate has increased significantly due to our many new services, such as a low-cost veterinary clinic that handles all incoming medical evaluations and care, public spay and neuter services, microchipping, and vaccinations. Our training and behavior department follows a prestigious program that socializes, integrates, and enriches the lives of shelter dogs, and it has proven to increase the rate of adoptability of these dogs. Through our unwavering commitment and comprehensive services, we at SASF strive to ensure that every animal in our care finds a loving home, embodying our belief that it’s never too late for a second chance.For additional information, please visit www.sasf.org IG: @southamptonanimalshelteradopt | F: southamptonanimalshelter | Y: @southamptonanimalshelterfo6822

