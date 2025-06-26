Kobi Halperin Launches Summer 2025 Collection at The Hub with Exclusive Kickoff Event Supporting Cancer Research

SWCRF Logo Summer 2025 Collection (Image Credit: Kobi Halperin) Summer 2025 Collection (Image Credit: Kobi Halperin) Summer 2025 Collection (Image Credit: Kobi Halperin)

Fashion Forward, Philanthropy First: A Benefit for Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fashion meets philanthropy this summer in the Hamptons, with the arrival of The Hub’s newly opened location in Bridgehampton. Join renowned designer Kobi Halperin for a special evening of wine, music, fashion, and support for cancer research on Friday, June 27th, 2025 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at The Hub located at 2183 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton.As a longtime supporter of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), Kobi Halperin will generously donate 15% of all opening weekend sales to the Foundation. Thanks to a matching commitment from The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, that contribution will be doubled, making every purchase equivalent to a 30% donation toward advancing innovative cancer research.Whether attending the Friday night kickoff or stopping by The Hub over the weekend, any purchase will help support scientists working on new cancer treatments and prevention strategies—all while exploring Kobi Halperin’s timeless designs.Do not miss this unique opportunity to shop for a cause and celebrate the start of a meaningful summer collaboration. The Kobi Halperin collection will be showcased throughout the summer.About The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation:The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) is a leading international nonprofit organization committed to eradicating cancer through innovative and collaborative research. Since its founding in 1976, SWCRF has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of over 200 distinguished scientists worldwide. At the forefront of a global effort to confront the increasing incidence of cancer associated with aging, the Foundation funds cross-institutional research aimed at identifying and correcting abnormal gene functions that drive both cancer and aging. SWCRF is dedicated to advancing minimally toxic therapies to prevent and treat cancer, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes and quality of life.For more information, visit www.waxmancancer.org IG: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.