Next Level Education Launches 'Professional Development!' Coaching Programs to Accelerate Loan Officer Success

Next Level Education Logo Next Level - J.R. Huber Next Level - Debbie Gadberry

Next Level Education announces the launch of “90 Days to Impact!, a 13-wk program designed to help loan officers transition from licensing to loan production.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Level Education, an NMLS-approved provider of mortgage industry training, announces the launch of “Ninety Days to Impact!” - a structured 13-week coaching program designed to help new loan officers quickly transition from licensing to loan production.Established in April 2025, Next Level Education was founded by mortgage industry veterans J.R. Huber and Debbie Gadberry, who together bring more than 70 years of combined experience. The company’s creation reflects a strategic response to evolving workforce needs in the mortgage sector, with a focus on accessible, results-driven education tailored to real-world performance standards.By integrating modern instructional tools and delivery methods, the organization aims to equip professionals at every stage of their careers with the skills necessary to thrive in a complex, fast-changing market. Courses are delivered through Adobe Learning Manager and include options for in-person, live virtual, webinar, and self-paced learning, ensuring flexibility for learners without compromising depth or structure.Whether you are brand new or just need a refresh, Mortgage Fundamentals sets the foundation for confidence, clarity, and next-level performance. This course introduces students to the full mortgage lifecycle—from loan origination to closing—and provides a foundation in industry regulations, credit analysis, processing, underwriting, and funding.Students will understand key lending practices, essential documentation, mortgage math, and regulatory frameworks that govern loan transactions. The course combines practical instruction with industry insights to prepare learners for successful careers in mortgage lending.About the Program“Ninety Days to Impact!” addresses a persistent challenge in the industry: the difficulty new loan officers face in gaining traction during their first months on the job. The program pairs live weekly coaching calls with a step-by-step curriculum designed to accelerate productivity and build lasting referral relationships.Each week, participants engage in small-group sessions that focus on practical strategies such as generating leads, strengthening communication with partners, and managing early-stage pipelines. Built-in accountability measures and defined performance benchmarks guide participants toward closing their first loans within 90 days of completing licensing.The initiative provides structure at a critical time in a loan officer’s development, offering support that goes beyond traditional compliance-focused education. By focusing on measurable outcomes, “Ninety Days to Impact!” reinforces the skills needed to convert training into production.Mortgage Industry Outlook and New LO ChallengesCurrent data from regional mortgage markets reflects sustained demand for purchase loans and growing refinance activity. While national interest rate trends remain in flux, first-time homebuyers continue to seek lending guidance from professionals who are knowledgeable, responsive, and well-trained.Despite the opportunity, industry retention remains a challenge. Many newly licensed loan officers fail to close their first loan within three to six months, often due to a lack of mentorship or operational support. “Ninety Days to Impact!” is designed to close that gap, offering a repeatable framework that supports early success and long-term engagement.Program Impact and Organizational AlignmentThis coaching program builds directly on the educational philosophy that shaped Next Level Education at its founding. Rather than relying on passive learning or exam-focused instruction, the organization prioritizes programs that blend practical instruction with real-world application.The rollout of “Ninety Days to Impact!” marks an expansion of this strategy. The program’s focus on live engagement, network-building, and time-sensitive goal-setting reflects a broader commitment to addressing both individual and organizational needs in today’s lending environment.Next Level Education’s broader catalog includes pre-licensing, exam prep, and continuing education, alongside courses in professional development and personal growth. Supporting resources, such as licensing guides, podcasts, and blog content are designed to reinforce core learning and keep professionals informed on industry shifts.Enrollment and AvailabilityThe first “Ninety Days to Impact!” course will open for enrollment on June 15, 2025. Space is limited to maintain small-group interaction. Registration can be completed at nextleveled.com or by contacting the enrollment team at 615-899-5343.About Next Level EducationAn NMLS-approved provider, Next Level Education is redefining mortgage education and professional development. Leveraging modern tools like Adobe Learning Manager, it delivers impactful training and continuous education programs while keeping professionals informed with the latest industry news and updates. Its mission is to empower aspiring and experienced mortgage professionals with licensing and education courses that are accessible, interactive, and fun. For more information , call 615.899.5343 or visit www.nextleveled.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.