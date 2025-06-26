Enick Bell Convicted on Two Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

June 25, 2025

(Anchorage, Alaska) Enick A. Bell, 34, was convicted by an Anchorage jury on Tuesday for two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree. The conviction was for conduct in 2014 and 2015, when the minor victim was between 6 and 8 years old. The victim disclosed the abuse in 2018.

A trial took place June 16 through June 23, 2025, and the jury returned a guilty verdict on both counts on June 24, 2025. Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna presided over the trial in Anchorage.

A sentencing date has been set for Oct. 29, 2025. Bell faces a sentence of 25 years to 35 years per count.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt, with the assistance of Victim Witness Paralegals Mindi Johnson and Tanna Severson. The case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit.

# # #

