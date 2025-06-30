OP360 Joins Brigada Eskwela 2025: Hands-On Support for Schools, From People Who Care

OP360 helps get kids back to school in The Philippines

CEBY CITY, CEBU, PHILIPPINES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With classrooms set to welcome students for a new school year, OP360 joined thousands of volunteers across the country in Brigada Eskwela 2025, taking action to clean, repair, and refresh local schools in Cebu.Launched by the Philippine Department of Education, Brigada Eskwela, or the National Schools Maintenance Week, is an annual initiative that mobilizes communities to help prepare public schools before classes begin. It’s a uniquely Filipino tradition rooted in bayanihan, the spirit of communal unity, where teachers, parents, students, and local volunteers work together to create better learning environments.This year, OP360 brought that spirit to life at Inayawan Night High School on June 11 and Estaca Integrated School on June 13, led by volunteers from our Communications & Marketing and People & Culture (Organizational Effectiveness and Development) teams.Our ContributionsAcross both sites, OP360 team members contributed to:Deep cleaning classrooms and school groundsPainting school office buildings and rooftopsRevitalizing the nursery and garden areasEnhancing spaces to create a welcoming start for students and staffThis initiative is part of OP360 Cares, our broader commitment to education and community development. Since 2021, OP360 has invested over USD 118,000 in educational support through our Adopt-a-School Program, benefiting nine schools across the Philippines and Colombia with facility upgrades, solar installations, and more.Why This MattersAt OP360, real impact starts with showing up. Programs like Brigada Eskwela align closely with our People First philosophy, empowering our teams to give back and make a difference in the communities where we live and work. Whether it’s with paintbrushes or volunteer hours, we’re committed to shaping stronger futures for the next generation.“This is community work in its purest form, hands-on, heart-led, and driven by a belief that every child deserves a clean, safe, and inspiring place to learn.”To explore more of OP360’s education, volunteerism, and social impact efforts, visit our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) page or dive into our latest CSR Report

