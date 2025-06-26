PRIDE IS PROTEST: OP360 Celebrates Pride 2025 with Global Heart and Local Action

OP360 Pride Month in Cebu

Under "Pride is Protest", our Philippines and Colombia teams united in June to honor love, authenticity, and community with bold presence and unwavering support

Pride reminds us that inclusion isn’t a moment, it’s a movement. At OP360, we continue to build spaces where everyone can thrive, be respected, and belong.” — Erna Rubillos, SVP Global HR

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At OP360, Pride isn’t just a party; it’s a powerful reminder of the ongoing fight for equality, acceptance, and visibility. In 2025, we stood tall and proud, not only in celebration but in solidarity with LGBTQ+ communities across the globe. Under the banner “Pride is Protest”, our teams across the Philippines and Colombia came together throughout June to honor love, authenticity, and community with bold presence, joyful spirit, and unwavering support.From floats in Cebu, to marches in Davao and Cagayan de Oro, to community solidarity in Colombia, OP360 showed up to say: You belong here.A Month of Pride in ActionOP360’s Pride celebrations were held across our regional hubs on the following dates:Cebu – Mandaue Pride March, June 14, 2025Davao – Local Pride Celebration, June 21, 2025Cagayan de Oro – Northern Mindanao Pride March, June 28, 2025Colombia – Site-wide Pride activation throughout the monthEach site expressed Pride in its vibrant way with floats, community banners, colorful attire, inclusive giveaways, and above all, our people leading with heart. More than visibility, our participation was about allyship, community care, and creating space for everyone to be seen and heard.Why We Show UpPride Month allows us to affirm what we believe year-round: when people feel safe to be themselves, they thrive, and so do the teams and businesses they help build. At OP360, we take a people-first approach to inclusion, not because it’s trendy or expected, but because it’s the right thing to do.We celebrate Pride to:Champion authenticity and human dignityStrengthen inclusive workplaces where everyone can bring their whole selvesStand in solidarity with LGBTQ+ colleagues, families, and communitiesReflect our shared values of Service, Integrity, and EmpowermentOur Ongoing CommitmentParticipation in Pride is just one expression of our broader commitment to equity, inclusion, and belonging. Through OP360 Cares, we’ve launched site-wide inclusion training, supported grassroots LGBTQ+ organizations, and celebrated employee-led initiatives like SOGIE 101 workshops and our annual Diversity Ball.Our vision of inclusion extends beyond celebrations; it’s about creating lasting cultural, social, and business impact.“Pride reminds us that inclusion isn’t a moment, it’s a movement. At OP360, we continue to build spaces where everyone can thrive, be respected, and belong.”To learn more about how we’re driving inclusive, people-powered change year-round, explore our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives

