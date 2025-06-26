EricMalley.com Unveils Go-to-Market 23™- Triple Bottom Line: Profit, People, Planet

Triple Bottom Line: Profit, People, Planet EricMalley.com Eric Malley, Creator of GTM 23™

Triple Bottom Line, Community-Led Growth, and Adaptive Strategies Set New Standard for Market Success

The future of growth belongs to brands that see profit, people, and planet as inseparable and build community at the heart of every go-to-market decision.” — Eric Malley

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EricMalley.com Unveils Go-to-Market 23™ Advancements: Triple Bottom Line, Community-Led Growth, and Adaptive Strategies Set New Standard for Market Success Eric Malley, Editor-in-Chief of EricMalley.com and visionary behind Spherical Philosophy™, today announced the latest advancements in his proprietary Go-to-Market 23™ (GTM 23™) framework, setting a new benchmark for organizations seeking sustainable, community-driven, and adaptive growth. The newly published article, “ Sustainability, Community, and Growth: The Triple Bottom Line of Modern Go- to-Market 23™,” highlights how leading global brands are leveraging GTM 23™ to drive measurable results and lasting impact.A Living System for Modern GrowthBuilding on his acclaimed GTM 23™ system, Malley’s new work demonstrates how organizations can move beyond static playbooks to create adaptive, multidimensional strategies. GTM 23™ integrates sustainability, community-led growth, and continuous adaptability into a unified approach empowering brands to thrive in today’s complex, rapidly evolving landscape.Case Studies: Real-World Impact from Global LeadersThe article spotlights case studies from market leaders including Patagonia, Unilever, IKEA, Apple, Notion, and Natura Cosmetics, each exemplifying the power of triple bottom line thinking and community engagement:• Unilever’s Sustainable Living Plan: By embedding sustainability across operations, Unilever achieved zero non-hazardous waste to landfill, sourced over 50% of agricultural materials sustainably, and saw sustainable brands deliver 70% of turnover growth.• Patagonia: Industry-first initiatives in organic cotton and environmental advocacy set new standards for responsible business and customer loyalty.• IKEA: Waste recycling was transformed into a profitable venture, reinforcing that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand.• Apple: LEED-certified operations and a focus on ethical supply chains demonstrate how environmental leadership can drive efficiency and investor confidence.• Notion: Community-led growth and ambassador programs fueled explosive user adoption and retention, proving the force multiplier effect of empowered brand advocates.• Natura Cosmetics: Partnerships with Amazonian communities showcase the value of authentic, cyclical growth rooted in local engagement and social impact.The Triple Bottom Line: Profit, People, PlanetMalley’s GTM 23™ advances the triple bottom line, profit, people, and planet, as the essential lens for all go-to-market decisions. Brands are urged to:• Embed Sustainability in every product, supply chain, and marketing decision.• Empower Community by turning customers into advocates and co-creators.• Adopt Adaptive Frameworks such as Spherical Philosophy™ to ensure strategies remain resilient, relevant, and ethical.• Lead with Transparency and measure not just financial KPIs, but social and environmental outcomes.Why GTM 23™ Is DifferentUnlike traditional, linear go-to-market strategies, GTM 23™ is a living, evolving operating system that integrates customer intent, ethical AI, and multidimensional thinking. It helps brands break down silos, respond to real-time market signals, and build long-term trust, delivering a competitive edge in any industry.About Eric MalleyEric Malley is a globally recognized advisor, author, and thought leader in adaptive go-to-market strategy and organizational transformation. As the creator of Spherical Philosophy™ and the GTM 23™ system, Eric works with global brands as a Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Fractional Chief AI Officer (CAIO), helping organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 500s to fast-scaling startups—navigate complexity, bridge technology with human insight, and achieve multidimensional growth. With over 50 publications and more than 500 client successes, Eric’s frameworks offer tomorrow’s leaders a universal compass for sustainable innovation and market leadership.Explore More GTM 23™ Insights: The Go-to-Market 23 White Paper For additional information, case studies, or to schedule an interview with Eric Malley, please contact: media@ericmalley.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.