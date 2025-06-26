NVBDC Attends Montford Point Marines Annual Heritage Military Banquet

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Robert B. Middleton, II NVBDC Board Member and Commandant of the Montford Point Marines Sid E. Taylor, NVBDC Board Member and State Manager Program Director Frank Torre, Vice Chairmen, PuroClean

PuroClean Vice Chairman Frank Torre Honored for His Commitment to Veteran Empowerment

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly participated in the Montford Point Marines Annual Heritage Military Banquet & Awards Ceremony on June 23, 2025, a powerful evening honoring the legacy of America’s first African American Marines and those advancing opportunities for today’s veteran community.A solemn and historic moment of the evening included the posthumous presentation of the Presidential Gold Medal to the relatives of Montford Point Marines who passed before receiving this honor. The medals were presented by Robert Middleton, Commandant of the Montford Point Marines and NVBDC Treasurer, on behalf of President Obama’s original recognition.The annual event, hosted by the Montford Point Marine Association, commemorates the courage and sacrifice of the Montford Point Marines while recognizing individuals who embody service, leadership, and a commitment to empowering others. This year’s ceremony drew leaders from across the nation—including NVBDC Founder & CEO Keith King and Sid E. Taylor, Program Director of NVBDC’s JROTC initiative and longtime champion of veteran advancement.A highlight of the evening was the recognition of Frank Torre, Vice Chairman of PuroClean, who received a special honor for his unwavering support of veteran entrepreneurship through the PuroVet franchise program. Torre, a strategic partner of NVBDC, has been instrumental in helping service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs) transition into franchise ownership and thrive in the booming property restoration industry.“Frank Torre has shown the nation what veteran support looks like in action,” said Keith King, NVBDC Founder & CEO. “Through his leadership with PuroVet, he’s creating real economic mobility for those who served. We were proud to stand by his side as he was honored by such a prestigious organization.”Also in attendance, Sid E. Taylor, an advocate for youth and veteran leadership development, applauded the event for spotlighting trailblazers and continuing to preserve a vital chapter in American military history. Taylor currently leads NVBDC’s JROTC Scholarship Program, which is opening college doors for the next generation of military-connected students.The Montford Point Marine Association’s mission to preserve history and recognize veteran advocates aligns closely with NVBDC’s own mission to certify veteran-owned businesses and expand their access to corporate and government contracting opportunities.NVBDC was honored to take part in this inspiring evening and remains committed to honoring the past while building a future where all veterans have access to the tools and opportunities needed to succeed.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.For more information about NVBDC certification and veteran programs, visit www.nvbdc.org Learn more about the Montford Point Marine Association at www.montfordpointmarines.org

