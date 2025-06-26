Foot & Ankle Centers: Three Decades of Exceptional Podiatric Care in New Jersey

Foot and Ankle Centers

For 30+ years, Foot & Ankle Centers offers expert foot & ankle care across 6 NJ locations, blending experience with advanced treatments.

Our mission has always been clear: to provide compassionate, expert podiatric care. We combine decades of collective experience with modern treatment techniques to truly benefit our patients.” — Dr. Dipan Patel

NJ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over 30 years, Foot & Ankle Centers has been New Jersey's trusted leader in comprehensive foot and ankle health. With six strategically located offices across Ewing, Flemington, East Windsor, Hamilton (Mercerville Rd and Olden Ave), and Somerset, the practice seamlessly blends a legacy of personalized care with cutting-edge medical advancements.Dr. Dipan Patel, board-certified podiatric physician and surgeon, and Medical Director, underscores the practice's unwavering commitment: "Our mission has always been clear: to provide compassionate, expert podiatric care that is both accessible and highly effective. We combine decades of collective experience with modern treatment techniques to truly benefit our patients."Foot & Ankle Centers offers a full spectrum of foot and ankle pain solutions. From managing acute flares with their gout treatment and providing advanced laser toenail fungus therapy, to performing precise nonsurgical and surgical corrections for bunions and hammertoes, their team leverages extensive surgical residency training to deliver superior outcomes. They expertly address a wide range of conditions, including sports injuries and diabetic foot complications, crafting customized treatment plans designed to restore mobility, alleviate pain, and significantly enhance quality of life.The practice prides itself on offering a warm, patient-centric experience that harmonizes traditional care values with innovative medical science.About Foot & Ankle CentersFoot & Ankle Centers is a premier New Jersey-based podiatry provider. With a foundation built on over three decades of excellence, the practice operates six convenient locations, delivering full-spectrum foot and ankle care—from conservative management to advanced surgical interventions. Their team of board-certified specialists is dedicated to compassionate, modern treatment for patients of all ages.About Dr. Dipan Patel, DPM, DABPMDr. Dipan Patel is the board-certified podiatric physician and surgeon who founded and serves as Medical Director of Foot & Ankle Centers. A graduate of the New York College of Podiatric Medicine (2011), he completed rigorous residencies in reconstructive ankle surgery and diabetic limb salvage. Dr. Patel brings specialized expertise in advanced laser procedures, sports medicine, and surgical correction of foot deformities, ensuring patients receive highly skilled, evidence-based care.Schedule Your VisitTake the first step toward healthier, happier feet. Book online or call your nearest office:Ewing – 1076 Parkway Ave, (609) 883-1605Flemington – 5 Walter E Foran Blvd, (908) 788-1848East Windsor – 113 Maple Stream Rd, (609) 448-1292Hamilton (Mercerville Rd) – 1245 Mercerville Rd, (609) 585-4433Hamilton (Olden Ave) – 1300 S Olden Ave, (609) 586-7111Somerset – 25 Clyde Rd, (732) 873-1111Visit https://footnanklecenters.com/ to explore comprehensive solutions for gout, bunions, hammertoe, laser fungal toenail therapy, and more.

