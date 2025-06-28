Acupressure for Nurses Course Offers 6 CNEs from AHNA

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nurses for Natural Health is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated program, " Acupressure for Nurses," designed to empower nurses with practical skills in holistic healthcare. This two-part online course begins on July 19 and 26 and is approved for 6 Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) credits by the American Holistic Nursing Association (AHNA), an ANCC-approved body.The program offers participants the opportunity to earn their Acupressure Certificate for Nurses while exploring the powerful healing principles of the 5 Elements Philosophy. By mastering 13 essential acupressure points and their clinical applications, nurses will gain effective tools to manage conditions such as chronic pain and insomnia. The sessions, held on July 19 and July 26 from 12-3 p.m. (ET), deliver a comprehensive and practical approach to holistic nursing care.“Nurses are pivotal in fostering holistic healing, and this program equips them with techniques they can use instantly in their professional settings,” said a representative from Nurses for Natural Health. Participants will walk away with actionable acupressure protocols, enhancing their ability to promote better patient outcomes through natural and complementary methods.For those looking to expand their nursing practice with innovative, evidence-based techniques, “Acupressure for Nurses” is the perfect opportunity to learn, grow, and earn valuable CNE credits.________________________________________About Nurses for Natural HealthNurses for Natural Health is dedicated to empowering nurses through education on holistic and natural health practices. The organization provides programs and resources that integrate evidence-based, holistic approaches into modern nursing care. To learn more, visit Nursesfornaturalhealth.org

