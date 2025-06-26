The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Every day in the United States, around 37 people die due to a drunk driver – that’s one person every 39 minutes. Drunk driving is a dangerous crime that not only puts the driver at risk, but everyone else on the road.

On June 13, 2009, Jeremy and Angel Seay, newlyweds from Alabama, were killed when an illegal alien crashed into their motorcycle while driving after having been drinking that night. In May of 2014, Arizona police officer Brandon Mendoza was killed on his way home after completing his shift when an illegal alien with a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit crashed into him.

With the seriousness of the crime and the potential deadly consequences, you would think that if an illegal immigrant was caught driving under the influence, they would be deported and barred from reentering the country – unfortunately, however, that is not always the case. While aliens are charged and convicted with DUI and DUI-related crimes, our immigration law does not explicitly state that driving while intoxicated is grounds for inadmissibility or removability.

In 2022, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 175 illegal immigrants who had multiple DUI convictions during a two month national operation.

It’s common sense: Congress should uphold the rule of law and deport illegal immigrants who threaten the safety of our communities and pose a dangerous risk on the roads. American families deserve our protection, and it's our responsibility to deport and bar these migrants to keep our streets safe.

H.R. 875, the Jeremy and Angel Seay and Sergeant Brandon Mendoza Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act of 2025, introduced by Rep. Barry Moore, makes driving while intoxicated or impaired a deportable offense for illegal immigrants and grounds to bar them from entering the country.

House Republicans are standing up for the safety of our communities by fighting to deport illegal migrants who fail to uphold our laws. Will Democrats join us in defending our roads, or continue turning a blind eye to the needs of the American people?

