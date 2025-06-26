Actor Alphee King Secures Three Feature Film Deals with Amazon Prime and Netflix

Alphee King

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor and stunt performer Alphee King has signed on for three feature films set to begin production within the next two years, with distribution through Amazon Prime and Netflix. The projects, including "Holiday Wedding Challenge" and "Forfeiture Clause," mark a significant milestone for the Gabon-born performer who relocated to Los Angeles in 2021.

King, also known as Pierre Alphee Aboghe, brings a unique combination of international perspective and specialized skills to the productions. Born June 9, 1994, in Gabon, Africa, the bilingual actor speaks both French and English fluently, offering productions versatility in an increasingly global entertainment marketplace.

"Holiday Wedding Challenge," one of the confirmed projects, is described as a romantic comedy where "romance and comedy collide as a competitive family embarks upon an engaging holiday challenge adventure of a lifetime." The film, inspired by actual events, will showcase King's range beyond his established action and stunt credentials.

King's preparation for a career in action cinema began before his arrival in Hollywood. An accomplished practitioner of extreme sports including surfing, stunt driving, dirt biking, range shooting, skydiving, and scuba diving, he has positioned himself to perform his own stunts—a valuable asset in contemporary film production.

Upon relocating to Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic, King began training in Jeet Kune Do under Eric Carr, who studied directly under sifu Jerry Poteet. Poteet was notably "the second student handpicked by Bruce to train at his house during the Chinatown Era in the 60s," establishing a direct lineage to Bruce Lee's martial arts philosophy.

The actor's journey to Hollywood followed an unconventional path. After graduating high school in 2013, King moved from Gabon to Texas, where he attended Houston Community College with initial aspirations in music. His decision to transition to film and relocate to Los Angeles during the pandemic demonstrated the strategic thinking that has characterized his career development.

King cites the late Paul Walker as a primary influence, describing a connection "like an older brother that he never had." Sharing Walker's passions for cars, the ocean, and life philosophies, King has expressed his commitment to continuing Walker's legacy of authentic action performance combined with genuine dramatic ability.

The streaming platforms' investment in King reflects broader industry trends toward international talent and diverse storytelling. His African heritage, American training, and multilingual capabilities align with the global content strategies of both Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Production schedules for the three features are expected to be announced in the coming months. "Holiday Wedding Challenge" has already generated industry interest as a cross-genre project that will allow King to demonstrate his versatility beyond action roles.

King's professional background includes training from parents working in computer science and as a personal assistant, providing him with an understanding of both technical and interpersonal skills valuable in collaborative film productions.

As streaming platforms continue to dominate content creation and seek fresh talent with global appeal, King represents a new generation of performers who bring both specialized skills and international perspectives to their roles.

ABOUT ALPHEE KING

Alphee King (Pierre Alphee Aboghe) is an actor and stunt performer based in Los Angeles. Born in Gabon, Africa, and raised bilingual in French and English, King combines dramatic training with extensive experience in extreme sports and martial arts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.