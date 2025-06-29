Baliving Announces NFT-Based Lottery for Bali Villa Ownership

Baliving Turns Blockchain Dreams into Real Bali Villa Ownership!

SESEH, BALI, INDONESIA, June 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baliving today announced the launch of a blockchain-based NFT lottery initiative. The initiative offers participants the opportunity to secure ownership of a two-bedroom villa in Seseh, Bali. It leverages Ethereum blockchain technology to facilitate transparent and verifiable real estate transactions internationally.

The villa, valued at approximately USD $355,000, features modern amenities, including a private pool, rooftop terrace, and contemporary interior design. Ownership is structured as a transferable, 30-year leasehold, executed under Indonesian legal guidelines suitable for international holders.

Traditional real estate investments typically involve substantial financial commitment, extensive paperwork, and adherence to local regulatory requirements. Baliving’s initiative seeks to address these challenges through blockchain integration, enabling global participants to mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to enter the lottery draw.

Distinctive Features of Baliving

Real Villa, Real Ownership: One NFT holder wins a luxury villa, no virtual land, just real property.

On-Chain Fairness: Winner selected through a publicly verifiable blockchain draw, with a 50-NFT-per-wallet cap for fairness.

Tiered Pricing: Early minters enjoy the lowest price; supply is limited to 5,000 NFTs.

Global Access: Anyone can participate, with legal ownership secured by a certified Bali notary.

Ongoing Perks: Holders benefit from royalty sharing, whitelisting for future draws, and exclusive community rewards.

A New Dawn for Real Estate

“Baliving is reimagining how real estate is accessed, shifting from closed, exclusive markets to an open, blockchain-enabled global opportunity. The mission focuses on democratizing property ownership and creating pathways to properties such as those in Bali for participants worldwide.”- David Nichols- Founder.

Key Benefits of Minting with Baliving

Entry starting just 0.03 ETH (~$70) to participate

Real asset, not speculation

Transparent, on-chain process

Legal compliance and global eligibility

Perks for all holders, not just the winner



Baliving NFT Mint Scheduled to Open June 30

Baliving has scheduled the launch of its NFT mint for June 30, 2025. The initiative integrates blockchain technology with real estate processes, allowing blockchain participants to engage with property assets through a verifiable digital mechanism. The project aims to illustrate practical applications for NFTs within the property sector and to demonstrate new models for property allocation enabled by distributed ledger technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.