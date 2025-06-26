Humira Market Set to Witness Significant Growth by 2025-2032 | AbbVie Inc., Amgen’s Amjevita, Sandoz’s Hyrimoz

Humira Market is projected to valued USD 4.68 Bn in 2025, but expected to decline USD 1.20 Bn by 2032, experiencing a negative CAGR of -17.6% from 2025 to 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Humira Market Size, Trends, and Forecast Analysis 2025-2032The Humira industry is undergoing significant transformation driven by patent expirations and emerging biosimilars, resulting in shifting market dynamics and declining revenue streams. This market report provides an in-depth market analysis capturing the contraction in industry size alongside evolving competitive strategies. The focus remains on accurate market revenue projections and actionable insights to support business growth amid market challenges.Market Size and OverviewThe Global Humira Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.68 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.20 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -17% from 2025 to 2032. This notable decline highlights the significant impact biosimilar entrants and pricing pressures have had on the market share and market revenue of original market companies. Market forecast indicators emphasize ongoing competitive disruption and shifting usage patterns among end-users.Key Takeaways- North America: Continues as a prominent region due to early biosimilar approvals influencing competitive pricing and market share erosion for branded Humira.- Latin America: Emerging adoption of biosimilars provides new market opportunities despite slower healthcare infrastructure growth.- Europe: Rapid uptake of biosimilars driven by government pricing policies, causing accelerated market revenue contraction for branded versions.- Asia Pacific: Exhibits growing biosimilar market segments, supported by expanding healthcare access and increased affordability.- Middle East & Africa: Gradual market entry for biosimilars; restrained by regulatory and reimbursement barriers affecting overall market scope.Request a Sample of the Humira Analysis Report ! https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8100 Segment Covers:- Product Type: Original Humira formulation, Biosimilar variants (Amgen’s Amjevita, Sandoz’s Hyrimoz, Pfizer’s Yuflyma) – biosimilars address pricing restraints and expand options for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune disorders.- End-User: Hospitals, Specialty clinics, and retail pharmacies – each adopting different procurement and treatment volumes impacting market revenue dynamics.- Indication: Rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, Psoriasis – the largest market segments with evolving treatment protocols influencing market growth strategies.Growth FactorsDespite an overall declining CAGR of -17%, growth factors include accelerated biosimilar adoption and regional expansion in emerging markets. For instance, Europe’s biosimilar market saw a 40% uptick in Humira biosimilar prescriptions from 2024 to 2025, driven by cost-containment initiatives. Additionally, advancements in formulation and delivery methods have allowed biosimilars to capture additional market revenue shares previously dominated by original formulations.Market TrendsKey industry trends revolve around increased competition from biosimilars and evolving market players leveraging aggressive pricing strategies. Pfizer’s Yuflyma and Samsung Bioepis’s Hadlima are notable for rapid approvals and market penetration. Additionally, there is a strategic focus on value-based contracts in North America, affecting market dynamics and restraining industry share of legacy Humira products. Continued product lifecycle management and patent litigation developments have also shaped market growth strategies and revenue streams significantly in 2024 and 2025.Actionable Insights- Supply-Side Indicators: Global biosimilar production capacity has increased over 30% year-over-year in recent periods, leading to enhanced supply and pricing pressure on branded Humira.- Pricing Dynamics: Biosimilars are commonly priced 30%-50% below Humira’s branded rates, influencing demand-side market segmentation favorably towards cheaper alternatives.- Import/Export Flows: Notable expansion of biosimilar exports from manufacturing hubs such as South Korea and Europe influences regional market forecasts.- Use Cases Across Industries: Increased biosimilar uptake across autoimmune disorder therapies affects utilization rates at specialty clinics, shifting market revenue distribution.- Quantitative evidence from 2025 reveals significant biosimilar market share expansions, reducing Humira’s revenue potential in key segments.Request a Sample Copy: ! https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8100 Key Players- AbbVie Inc.- Amgen’s Amjevita- Sandoz’s Hyrimoz- Pfizer’s Yuflyma- Samsung Bioepis’s Hadlima- Boehringer Ingelheim’s Cyltezo- Coherus’s Yusimry- Celltrion’s SimlCompetitive strategies include aggressive biosimilar pricing and rapid regulatory approvals. Amgen’s Amjevita’s strategic launches in Europe and North America led to a 25% increase in market share in 2024. Pfizer’s rapid market penetration with Yuflyma in key emerging markets also underscores effective global expansion strategies, directly impacting the Humira market revenue decline for original branded formulations. Additionally, AbbVie has focused on lifecycle management strategies, pursuing next-generation drug candidates to counterbalance revenue loss.FAQs1. Who are the dominant players in the Humira market?AbbVie Inc. remains the original market leader, while biosimilar manufacturers such as Amgen, Sandoz, Pfizer, Samsung Bioepis, and Boehringer Ingelheim have significantly increased their market share.2. What will be the size of the Humira market in the coming years?The Humira market size is forecasted to decline from USD 4.68 billion in 2025 to USD 1.20 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of -17% due to biosimilar competition.3. Which end users have the largest growth opportunity?Specialty clinics and hospitals focusing on autoimmune disease treatment show the largest growth opportunities, driven by biosimilar adoption and cost-effective therapy protocols.4. How will market development trends evolve over the next five years?Market trends include increased biosimilar uptake, pricing pressures, and pricing-driven market share shifts, alongside strategic expansions by newly emerging market players.5. Table of Content: Humira Market Scenario 20251 Report Overview1.1 Product Definition and Scope1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social, and Technological) Analysis of Humira Industry2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape3 Segmentation of Humira Market by Types4 Segmentation by End-Users5 Market Analysis by Major Regions6 Product Commodity of Humira Industry in Major Countries7 North America Humira Landscape Analysis8 Europe Humira Landscape Analysis9 Asia Pacific Humira Landscape Analysis10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Humira Landscape Analysis11 Major Players Profile About CMI:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

