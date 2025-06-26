Point of Purchase Packaging Market Grows with Sustainability, Digital Tech & Retail Innovation | DataM Intelligence

Point of Purchase Packaging Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Point of Purchase Packaging Market has evolved into a critical touchpoint between brands and shoppers, transforming simple shelving into immersive brand experiences. Designed to capture attention at the final moments before purchase, POP solutions range from countertop displays and floor stands to interactive kiosks. In 2023, the global POP packaging market reached US$ 15.0 billion, and is forecast to climb to US$ 21.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2030. As brick-and-mortar retailers seek to differentiate themselves from e-commerce and meet shifting consumer expectations, investments in visually compelling, sustainable, and tech-enabled POP packaging are accelerating.Market Drivers are :Elevated focus on in-store experience: Retailers are enhancing store layouts with POP displays that engage all five senses and boost dwell time.Impulse purchase influence: Studies show that up to 70% of buying decisions occur at the shelf, driving brands to optimize POP designs for maximum impact.Sustainability mandates: Regulations and consumer demand are pushing adoption of recyclable and biodegradable materials in POP solutions.Omnichannel integration: POP packaging increasingly incorporates QR codes, NFC tags, and AR features, bridging the physical-digital divide.Shortened product lifecycles: Seasonal promotions and limited-edition launches rely on cost-effective, modular POP systems for rapid deployment.Labor cost pressures: Pre-assembled, retail-ready displays reduce shelf-stocking time and operational expenses for store staff.Growth of convenience and specialty retail: Small-format stores and pop-up shops leverage compact yet impactful POP units to maximize limited space.Market Key Players are :Leading companies shaping the POP packaging landscape include:DS Smith | Georgia-Pacific LLC | Creative Displays | Swisstribe | Smurfit Kappa | International Paper Company | Sonoco Products Company | WestRock Company | Hawver Display | Fencor Packaging Group LimitedThese players compete by offering end-to-end design, prototyping, and rapid-fulfillment services, often leveraging digital printing, eco-friendly substrates, and modular constructions.Market Segmentation:By Material TypeCorrugated boardFoam boardPlastic (PVC, PET)Metal (aluminum, steel)Hybrid compositesBy Product TypeCounter displaysFloor displaysPallet displaysSidekick displaysDump binsBy ApplicationFood & BeverageConsumer ElectronicsPersonal Care & CosmeticsPharmaceuticalsApparel & AccessoriesHome & GardenBy End-Use ChannelSupermarkets & HypermarketsConvenience StoresDepartment StoresSpecialty RetailersPharmacies & DrugstoresDIY & Home ImprovementAmong these, floor displays with high visibility and customizable branding account for a significant share, while countertop units remain indispensable for FMCG items that benefit from impulse placement.Latest News – USAIn Q1 2024, WestRock Company launched a recyclable POP display series featuring integrated NFC tags that deliver product videos and coupon codes directly to shoppers’ smartphones. Concurrently, International Paper Company inaugurated a new digital print facility in Georgia, enabling on-demand prototyping and shortened lead times for regional retail chains.Latest News – JapanIn mid-2024, Smurfit Kappa formed a joint venture with a leading Japanese retailer to pilot AR-enhanced counter displays that overlay interactive product information via shoppers’ mobile devices. Meanwhile, Swisstribe collaborated with major cosmetics brands in Tokyo to debut space-efficient, minimalist floor stands crafted from 100% recycled corrugated board.Recent Key Developments are :DS Smith introduced a modular “click-and-lock” POP system, reducing in-store assembly time by over 50%.Creative Displays unveiled high-definition digital print capabilities for ultra-vivid graphics on corrugated substrates.Sonoco Products Company rolled out antimicrobial coatings for POP units, catering to hygiene-sensitive categories like personal care.Hawver Display implemented laser-cutting automation to deliver bespoke display geometries at scale.Fencor Packaging Group adopted water-based inks and compostable adhesives, earning certification from leading sustainability bodies.These initiatives underscore the industry’s pivot toward speed, customization, and environmental stewardship.Conclusion:As retailers and brands strive to stand out in crowded aisles, Point of Purchase packaging has become an indispensable tool for driving impulse purchases and reinforcing brand stories. 