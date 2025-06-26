Shift5 and Avionica Partner to Deliver GPS Integrity Solutions to Commercial Aviation

Shift5 and Avionica team up to deliver real-time GPS threat detection to commercial aviation, enhancing safety with no new hardware or workflow changes.

Threats to commercial aviation are evolving rapidly, and operators need the ability to detect and respond in real-time” — Josh Lospinoso, Shift5, Inc. CEO

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partnership combines Shift5 's GPS monitoring capabilities with Avionica 's commercial aviation hardwareShift5, the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), and Avionica, a leader in aviation data solutions, today announced a partnership to deliver Shift5’s advanced GPS integrity solutions to commercial aviation.The announcement comes as GPS spoofing incidents worldwide surged by 500% in 2024, with 1,500 flights per day affected by GPS attacks in August alone. The partnership expands the reach of Shift5’s solution to address these increasing vulnerabilities by combining Shift5's real-time monitoring and data analytics capabilities with Avionica's commercial aviation hardware, monitoring GPS signals for spoofing and jamming attempts and delivering alerts through existing operator interfaces."Threats to commercial aviation are evolving rapidly, and operators need the ability to detect and respond in real-time," said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder of Shift5. "Avionica’s trusted platform and deep industry ties make them an ideal partner to bring our GPS integrity solutions to market. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Shift5 as we expand our commercial footprint and tackle some of the most concerning vulnerabilities facing the industry."“As GPS threats grow more sophisticated, the aviation industry needs smarter, more agile defenses,” said Philip Anderson, President and CFO of Avionica. “By integrating Shift5’s cutting-edge monitoring technology with Avionica’s proven avionics systems, we’re delivering a powerful solution that enhances flight safety without burdening operators with new hardware or workflows. This partnership represents our shared commitment to driving innovation that directly addresses the operational realities faced by today’s airlines.”Both companies are showcasing the solution at the Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Users Forum and other upcoming industry events, with customer deployments expected to begin in the coming months.About Shift5Shift5 is the dual-use, subscription-based observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), enabling smarter, faster decisions through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge for aerospace, rail, maritime, and defense. Created by officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends commercial and military fleets as well as weapon systems against operational failures and OT cybersecurity risks. Household name aviation companies, U.S. railroads, and fleets within the U.S. military rely on Shift5 for the security, availability, safety, resilience, and reliability of today's fleets and tomorrow's next-generation assets.About AvionicaHeadquartered in Miami for 30 years and privately held, Avionica is a world leader in aircraft data collection and data transmission manufacturing, designing and producing innovative, safety-qualified, state-of-the-art solutions that are revolutionizing air transportation. Avionica is a world leader in innovative, miniaturized aircraft data collection and wireless data transmission equipment*. More than 9,000 of Avionica’s Quick Access Recorders (QAR) have been delivered around the world, with Supplemental Type Certification (STC) earned on more than 400 models, including air transport, business, and general aviation aircraft.For more information, visit shift5.io and avionica.com.Media Contactspress@shift5.ioShift5, Inc.public-relations@avionica.comAvionica

