Endpoint Security Market to Become a USD 31.9 Billion Industry by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Surge in use of bring your own devices (BYOD) and rise in number of connected devices drive the growth of the global endpoint security market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global endpoint security market size generated $14.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $31.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Factors such as increased use of bring your own devices (BYOD) and rise in number of connected devices drive the growth of the endpoint security market. However, lack of skilled workers hampers market growth to some extent. Moreover, the increase in adoption of AI enabled automated responses is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.The report analyzes these key players in the global endpoint security market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08314 By solution type, the endpoint protection platform segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-third of the global endpoint security market revenue. The endpoint detection and response segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, owing to real-time continuous monitoring and gathering of endpoint data with rules-based automated reaction and analysis capabilities.By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around two-thirds of the global endpoint security market revenue. The cloud segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, owing to the flexibility and financial advantages that come with cloud services.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08314 By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global endpoint security market revenue. The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, owing to a surge in the number of SMEs in Asia-Pacific's region, including China, Japan, and India.By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global endpoint security market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, owing to rapid growth in technologies such as AI, IoT, connected devices, cloud services is attributed to the high demand of high endpoint device protection in Asia-Pacific.By industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the global endpoint security market share in 2021. The healthcare segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 10.2% throughout the forecast period, owing to enable safer, quicker and more convenient interaction between medical professionals and their medical assistants.Buy this Complete Report at:Key players profiled in endpoint security industry include Microsoft Corporation, CrowdStrike, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Broadcom, AO Kaspersky Lab, SentinelOne, McAfee, LLC, and Comodo Security Solutions, Inc. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launches, collaboration & partnership, joint ventures, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the endpoint security industry.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

