Intellect launches PF Cloud, World’s First Open Business Impact AI Platform, Purple Fabric on Cloud at GIFT City

GIFT CITY, INDIA, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a global leader in first-principle-based enterprise-grade financial technology, today announced the launch of PF Cloud, the world’s first Open Business Impact AI Platform, Purple Fabric on PF Cloud at GIFT City, India’s flagship International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Anchored in GIFT City’s globally competitive, regulation-compliant ecosystem of fintechs, global banks, regulators, and infrastructure providers, this strategic launch marks a significant step in advancing India’s vision of becoming a Global AI Services Hub. Intellect’s Open Business Impact AI Platform on PF Cloud is a culmination of over a decade of research and 20 million engineering hours, designed to help enterprises move from experimentation to enterprise-grade, accountable AI adoption.

Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Intellect and Chief Architect of Purple Fabric, said, “With this launch, we are not offering another AI tool, we are laying the foundation for enterprise transformation. Purple Fabric, the Open Business Impact AI Platform on PF Cloud at GIFT City is purpose-built for delivering business impact. It empowers institutions to build intelligence into the very fabric of their operations while staying compliant, secure, and scalable.”

Reimagining AI for the Enterprise

Purple Fabric redefines the way enterprises engage with Artificial Intelligence. While many organisations are trapped in the ‘pilot paradox’, testing horizontal tools without measurable outcomes, Purple Fabric delivers a fundamentally new approach. It moves away from generic AI assistance to enterprise-wide, agentic AI systems, powered by design thinking and anchored in contextual business knowledge.

Built using the principles of First Principles Thinking, Design Thinking, and System Thinking, Purple Fabric enables organisations to construct an enterprise-grade AI operating layer with embedded governance, traceability, and performance optimisation. It allows institutions to shift from siloed experimentation to connected intelligence, unlocking both scale and speed.

Hosted within GIFT City’s IFSC, PF Cloud is a sovereign, cloud-native infrastructure designed for secure and compliant AI innovation. It offers a robust foundation for institutions seeking to operate across borders while ensuring adherence to local data and governance mandates. It provides a data-localised, compliance-aligned environment suited for regulated industries, with granular, role-based governance that enables auditability, traceability, and control. Its architecture supports secure, multi-tenant deployments through workspace-level isolation and is built to scale for high-performance enterprise delivery across jurisdictions. This launch positions PF Cloud as a catalyst for enterprise AI adoption within the trusted policy and regulatory framework of GIFT City.

Built on Four Powerful Technology Stacks

Purple Fabric is architected as a composable AI platform, unifying knowledge, AI agents, model orchestration, and enterprise governance into a single, deployable foundation. It is built on four integrated technology stacks:

- Enterprise Knowledge Garden (PF EKG): Serves as the enterprise’s curated memory, bringing together structured data, unstructured content, and tacit institutional knowledge. It creates the contextual backbone for all AI responses, enabling reasoning, decision support, and consistent enterprise-wide understanding.

- Enterprise Digital Experts (PF EDE): Designed to work alongside human teams. These experts bring over 95% accuracy and are tailored for functional roles across customer engagement, operations, compliance, and more, enabling rapid deployment of AI use cases without the cost or risk of building from scratch.

- Enterprise Governance (PF GOVERN): Establishes a robust, federated governance layer across all AI activities. It provides built-in controls for explainability, entitlement, traceability, and compliance. With role-based access, audit trails, and policy enforcement, enterprises can confidently scale AI with assurance of regulatory alignment and operational integrity.

- LLM Model Optimisation Hub (PF MOH): PF MOH intelligently orchestrates the use of large language models, selecting the right model for the right task based on parameters like accuracy, latency, and cost. It enables enterprises to balance performance and efficiency while retaining full control over model behaviour, mitigating risks and optimising AI investments.

Rather than just offering point solutions, Purple Fabric serves as a strategic AI foundation for institutions, enabling them to build differentiated capabilities in customer engagement, operations, product innovation, compliance, and enterprise decision-making.

By launching Open Business Impact AI on PF Cloud at GIFT City, Intellect underscores its commitment to building open, secure, and scalable AI infrastructure for India and the world. The platform has been engineered to support India’s aspiration of digital self-reliance, while being fully interoperable with global standards of governance and performance.

“AI must be outcome-led and organisation-owned,” added Arun Jain. “With PF Cloud, we are offering institutions the tools to architect their own intelligence, reduce complexity, and drive transformative outcomes – at scale and with confidence.”

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is a global leader in enterprise-grade financial technology, delivering composable and intelligent solutions to financial institutions in 57 countries. With three decades of domain expertise, we offer full spectrum banking and insurance products across Wholesale and Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Wealth, Capital Markets, Insurance, Treasury, ESG, and Digital Technology for Commerce. Intellect applies First Principles and Design Thinking to elementalise financial services into Events, Microservices, and APIs, enabling faster, modular transformation.

At the core are three platforms: eMACH.ai, the world’s most comprehensive open finance platform; Purple Fabric, the world’s first Open Business Impact AI platform; and iTurmeric, a composable integration and configuration platform, empowering institutions to modernise with agility, intelligence, and control. Intellect is a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 500+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information about Intellect, visit https://www.intellectdesign.com/

