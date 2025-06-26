Warehouse Management Systems Market to Become a USD 12.3 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

Suppliers’ need for obtaining greater efficiency and productivity offer lucrative opportunity for growth of the WMS market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, growth of e-commerce, and growing demand for improved supply chain and customer relationship management drive the growth of the warehouse management system market. However, costly deployment of WMS solutions, lack of process standardization in distribution and insufficient knowledge of WMS among small-scale industries hinder the market growth.The global warehouse management system market size was estimated at $2.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $10.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.The global warehouse management system market is analyzed across various segments such as deployment model, component type, user type, industry vertical and region.Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment grabbed the major share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global warehouse management systems industry, and is likely to lead the trail through 2030. However, the cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.7% through the forecast period.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1794 Based on component type, the software segment held the major share of more than three-fifths of the global market in 2020 and is likely to hold its lead status through the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.7% in 2030.Depending on the user type, the large enterprise segment dominated the warehouse management system market share in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to the increase in dependence on warehouse management solutions due to increasing demand from consumers is expanding quickly and manufacturers supply chains are evolving, particularly in the transport and logistics and retail sectors. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the warehouse management system market analysis, owing to the increase in investments by the market players to develop security cloud services for SMEs.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1794 Region-wise, the warehouse management system market was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for cloud-based services as it offers a low upfront cost and enables faster implementation in warehouses, and government initiatives promoting digitization and automation aiding the growth of the warehouse market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to expanding access to supply chain services for more people means a higher growth rate over the region, which is expected to fuel the warehouse management system market size in this region.The key market players analyzed in the report include HighJump Software Inc. (Korber), IBM Corporation, Infor Inc., Jda Software Group, Inc. (Blue Yonder Group, Inc.), Manhattan Associates, Inc., Oracle Corporation, PSI Logistic, SAP SE, Softeon, Inc., and Tecsys, Inc.Buy this Complete Report at:Similar Reports:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

