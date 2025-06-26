AI-enabled Biometrics Market Growth | Trends, Forecast & Key Players 2025 | DataM Intelligence

AI-enabled Biometrics Market Size

The Global AI-enabled Biometrics Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The AI-enabled Biometrics Market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising security needs and tech adoption, projected to witness robust growth across sectors worldwide.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global AI-enabled Biometrics Market was valued at US$ 12.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to US$ 36.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2024 to 2031.Market Overview:The AI-enabled biometrics market is revolutionizing identity verification by integrating artificial intelligence into fingerprint, facial recognition, iris scanning, and voice identification technologies. The global shift towards digital transformation, data security, and touchless access control is propelling the market’s adoption rate, especially in high-security and high-traffic environments.Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ai-enabled-biometrics-market Market Drivers and Opportunities:Rising Need for Advanced Security: The increasing number of cyber threats and identity frauds has driven the adoption of AI-powered biometric solutions for accurate and efficient user authentication.Government Initiatives and Smart Infrastructure: National ID programs, smart city initiatives, and digital passports are creating massive opportunities for biometric integration.Growth in Contactless Solutions: Post-pandemic demand for touchless access systems and AI-powered surveillance has accelerated market penetration in public and private sectors.Technological Advancements: Real-time facial recognition, deep learning in image analysis, and predictive behavior biometrics are reshaping authentication systems worldwide.Market Segmentation:By Modalities:Face RecognitionFingerprint RecognitionIris RecognitionVoice RecognitionOthers.By End-User:Mobile Biometrics and Smart DevicesBiometric Access Control SystemsIdentity Verification and AuthenticationSurveillance and SecurityOthers.By Application:GovernmentDefenseBFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)Home SecurityHealthcareOthers.By Region:North AmericaEuropeSouth AmericaAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=ai-enabled-biometrics-market Geographical Share:North America holds a dominant share, with the U.S. leading in surveillance infrastructure and AI research funding.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by large-scale deployment of biometric systems in countries like China, India, and Japan.Europe follows closely with widespread use in border control and financial services.Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are increasingly incorporating AI biometrics into national ID programs and digital banking.Key Players:Prominent companies shaping the AI-enabled biometrics landscape include:IDEMIANEC CorporationFujitsu Ltd.Facephi Biometria, S.A.Thales GroupLeidos Holdings, Inc.Fingerprint Cards ABNuance CommunicationsAware Inc.Veridium.These companies are investing in R&D, AI model integration, and strategic partnerships to stay ahead in this competitive field.Recent Developments:United StatesMarch 2025: A major U.S. airport introduced AI-enabled biometric boarding, reducing passenger processing time by 35%.September 2024: A U.S.-based financial firm deployed facial biometrics integrated with AI fraud detection to secure mobile banking platforms.JapanFebruary 2025: Japan launched a smart health insurance card system using AI-powered facial recognition to streamline patient authentication in hospitals.July 2024: A Tokyo metro line implemented AI biometric turnstiles to offer hands-free, real-time identity verification for daily commuters.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Conclusion:The AI-enabled biometrics market is poised for exponential growth as it continues to evolve from traditional authentication to intelligent and adaptive identity solutions. Innovations in AI and machine learning are making biometric technologies smarter, more accurate, and more secure transforming the way people and organizations verify identities across the globe.Related Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.