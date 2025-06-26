'How to Cry' by MJ Renshaw Becomes an Amazon Bestseller, Redefining Emotional Health for the Modern World

GEORGINA , ON, CANADA, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " How to Cry: Release Stuck Emotions and Find Freedom " by MJ Renshaw has officially become a bestseller on Amazon.com, indicating a rising public interest in discussions about emotional well-being, trauma recovery, and the science of self-regulation.The book, published by Game Changer Publishing, explores a question gaining traction within mental health communities and public discourse: What if the freedom and peace individuals seek are hidden within the emotions often suppressed or ignored? Through a blend of scientific insight, personal narrative, and practical application, How to Cry reframes emotional expression as a tool for resilience rather than a sign of weakness.In a cultural landscape that often rewards emotional detachment and stigmatizes vulnerability, How to Cry presents an alternative framework. The book offers research-informed techniques such as breathwork and nervous system regulation while incorporating real-world experiences to humanize the process of emotional healing. Instead of categorizing emotions as positive or negative, the author encourages readers to view them as instructive—part of the body’s natural signaling system for connection, safety, and authenticity.The release comes during a broader global conversation about mental health, particularly after recent years marked by collective trauma, social unrest, and rising levels of stress and burnout. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the demand for mental wellness tools continues to grow, with self-guided resources like books increasingly playing a vital role in public education.Renshaw's contribution to this field is rooted in an interdisciplinary approach that combines psychology, neuroscience, and somatic practices. The author’s background as a wellness educator and her personal experience with emotional suppression and healing enhance the book’s relatability and credibility. While not a clinical manual, How to Cry serves as a bridge between scientific understanding and real-life application, making it accessible to both lay readers and professionals seeking insight into emotional literacy.MJ Renshaw is the founder of The Being Method , a globally recognized somatic breathwork certification program and wellness platform. Her podcast, The Being Method Podcast, ranks in the top 5% worldwide and blends science and spirituality to help listeners heal from the inside out. Through her courses, coaching, and bestselling book, MJ has helped thousands of people reconnect to their bodies, regulate their nervous systems, and build thriving businesses rooted in purpose.

