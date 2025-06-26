Government Approves Strategic Orientation for Blue Economy Policy 2025-2030

Thu. 26 of June of 2025, 12:07h

At the meeting on June 25, 2025, the Council of Ministers approved, in principle, the strategic direction of the Blue Economy Policy and Action Plan: Promoting a Resilient and Sustainable Economy of the Sea in Timor-Leste (2025-2030), presented by the Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão. The proposal will now undergo a public consultation process with relevant institutions, local communities and civil society. After this consultation phase, the final version of the Policy and Action Plan will again be submitted to the Council of Ministers for approval.

This initiative is a strategic priority of the 9th Constitutional Government, which has dedicated its own chapter to it in the Pro

grama do Governo, and represents a paradigm shift in Timor-Leste's economic development model.

Based on an integrated approach, the Blue Economy Policy aims to ensure the sustainable use of marine resources, improve the living conditions of coastal populations and protect ecosystems. Its central objectives include job creation, poverty reduction and mitigating the impacts of climate change. Structured around three fundamental pillars - social, economic and environmental - the Policy presents concrete measures to strengthen ocean governance, enhance marine natural capital and promote sustainable activities related to the sea.

When presenting the Government Program to the National Parliament on July 18th, 2023, the Prime Minister made the Executive's commitment to give “priority to the development of a Blue Economy Policy for Timor-Leste, with a view to the sustainable growth of the nation, including the preservation, conservation and sustainable use of our ocean resources and the promotion of initiatives and programs aimed at environmental, economic and social sustainability”. He also stated that "building a sustainable sea economy is an opportunity for our country. I would even say, a hope!"

As explained in the Programa do Governo, “this new national policy should include the definition and opportunities related to this sector, the economic, social and environmental benefits, the political definition of this national vision and the initiatives to be developed in a collaborative and intersectoral manner”.

The Head of Government stressed in May 2024, at the 4th International Conference of Small Island Developing States, that "although our seas offer great economic opportunities, we have an obligation to harness this potential responsibly to protect the environment and its biodiversity. Timor-Leste is therefore committed to developing a sustainable blue economy."

The Government Program stresses that “the ocean has marked Timor-Leste's past and is one of the pillars of its vision for the future” and adds that “the protection and preservation of the marine environment is therefore fundamental to protecting Timor-Leste's way of life and economic development.”

“That's why we say: we depend on the ocean, and the ocean depends on us!” said the Prime Minister at the “Our Ocean” Conference in Athens in April 2024.

At the same meeting of the Council of Ministers, the Legal Framework for International Marine Scientific Research was also approved, which aims to regulate the authorization procedure for marine scientific research activities by foreign states and international organizations in Timor-Leste's maritime space.

Both decisions reflect the government's commitment, set out in its Program, “to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, in this specific case through support and commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 14, which provides for the conservation and sustainable use of oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development”.

"The sea is crucial to human life! It gives us practically everything we need: food, health, connectivity, entertainment, inspiration and prosperity, “said the Prime Minister at the presentation of the Government Program, stressing that building a Blue Economy” will require the joint and dynamic effort of several ministries and public entities."

The Minister for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, stresses that “with these measures, the government is reinforcing the centrality of the sea in Timor-Leste's identity and future, by placing the ocean at the center of its strategy for sustainable development and international affirmation”. ENDS