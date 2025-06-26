Global Charcoal Market Forecast To Reach $7.84 Billion By 2029 With 7.2% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The charcoal market is experiencing a steady rise, set to grow from $5.64 billion in 2024 to $5.94 billion in 2025. Over the span of a year, this is a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.2%. The sector's impressive growth can be attributed to a multitude of factors, including an increase in industrial applications, recreational activities, water filtration, medical and pharmaceutical uses, traditional heating, and the use of charcoal as an alternative to wood fuel.

What Is The Charcoal Market Growth Forecast?

Beyond 2025, the charcoal market looks geared up for strong growth, anticipated to surge to $7.84 billion by 2029. This forecasts a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2% for the next few years. Factors catering to this expansion include a rise in outdoor recreation, the increasing usage of biochar for agriculture, activated charcoal application in the health and beauty sector, usage in restaurant and catering industry, and renewable energy initiatives.

What’s Driving The Growth Of The Charcoal Market?

The growing popularity of barbecued food is significantly contributing to the growth of the charcoal market going forward. Barbeque, a method of food preparation where various foods including vegetables, meat, fish, and so on are cooked over a rack on an open fire, frequently employs charcoal as fuel for the open fire due to its ability to heat up quickly and impart a smoky flavor to the meal.

Which Major Players Are Dominating The Charcoal Market?

Key industry players in the charcoal market include China National Chemical Corporation Ltd., Bricapar SA, Cooks International LLC, Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Duraflame Inc., Kingsford Products Company, Ignite Products, Parker Charcoal Co., Fire & Flavor Grilling Company, Namchar Pty. Ltd., Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd, Saint Louis Charcoal Company LLC, The Dorset Charcoal Co. The emergence of carbon trading programs, designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, is a significant trend in many of the world's leading countries, signalling a pivotal market trend.

How Is The Charcoal Market Segmented?

The character of the charcoal market as detailed in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Product: Lump Charcoal, Charcoal Briquettes, Japanese Charcoal, Sugar Charcoal

2 By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3 By Application: Outdoor Activities, Restaurant Business, Metallurgical Fuel, Industrial Fuel, Filtration

Subsegments:

1 By Lump Charcoal: Natural Lump Charcoal, Flavored Lump Charcoal

2 By Charcoal Briquettes: Regular Charcoal Briquettes, Instant Light Briquettes, Flavored Briquettes

3 By Japanese Charcoal: Binchotan Charcoal, Muro Nigran Charcoal

4 By Sugar Charcoal: Granulated Sugar Charcoal, Compressed Sugar Charcoal

What Charcoal Market Regional Insights Can We Gather?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the charcoal market in 2024. North America trailed closely as the second-largest region in the charcoal market. The Charcoal Market Report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

