The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's EHS Software Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

It will grow to $11.26 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

Driven by increasing data management requirements, enhanced workplace safety awareness, and growing environmental concerns, the Environmental Health and Safety EHS Software market size has grown significantly in recent years. The market is expected to rise from $7.56 billion in 2024 to $8.21 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. Growth in this period can also be attributed to the necessity for compliance management and the growth of mobile accessibility.

What Does The Future Hold For The EHS Software Market?

Looking further into the Future, the environmental health and safety ehs software market size is predicted to sustain strong growth. It will escalate to $11.26 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. This forecasted growth can be credited to the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions, the surge in corporate social responsibility initiatives, the escalating number of workplace accidents, and the rise in automation of compliance.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=19414&type=smp

What About The Catalyst That Propels This EHS Software Market Growth?

A key driver for this growth is the increasing number of corporate social responsibility CSR initiatives. Corporate social responsibility initiatives are specific actions and programmes companies implement as part of their CSR strategy to take responsibility for their impact on society beyond just maximizing profits.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning EHS Software Market?

The EHS software market is characterized by the presence of major players such as International Business Machines Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Tetra Tech Inc., UL Solutions Inc., Ramboll Group A/S, Diligent Corporation, Sphera Solutions Inc., Health & Safety Institute Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environmental-health-and-safety-ehs-software-global-market-report

How Is The EHS Software Market Segmented?

The environmental health and safety EHS software market investigated in this report has been segmented into:

1 By Component: Solution, Services

2 By Deployment Model: Cloud, On-Premises

3 By Application: Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs, Large Enterprises

4 By End-User Vertical: Oil And Gas, Energy And Utilities, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Construction And Manufacturing, Chemicals, Mining And Metals, Food And Beverages, Other End-User Verticals

Subsegments:

1 By Solution: EHS Management Software, Incident Management Software, Compliance Management Software, Risk Management Software, Audit Management Software, Training Management Software, Environmental Management Software, Chemical Management Software, Safety Data Sheet SDS Management Software, Mobile EHS Solutions

2 By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Training and Support Services, Maintenance and Upgrade Services, Integration Services, Data Analysis Services

What Are The Regional Insights Of The EHS Software Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest contributor to the environmental health and safety EHS Software market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers these regions along with Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environmental-consulting-services-global-market-report

Environmental Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environmental-testing-equipment-global-market-report

Environmental Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environmental-technology-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Equipped with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.