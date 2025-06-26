Submit Release
APRA shines light on retirement product performance

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has published data on superannuation retirement products for the first time. The performance of retirement products is vital to the retirement incomes received by Australians. The new data increases transparency regarding investment returns, fees and costs and investment strategies at a product level.  

The data is the latest enhancement to APRA’s superannuation publications and reflects its continuing focus to drive better outcomes for members in retirement.

APRA Deputy Chair Margaret Cole said: “With more and more Australians approaching and entering retirement, there is a critical need for more detailed retirement product information to help foster greater competition and innovation.” 

The inaugural publication captures key performance data for 600 multi-sector investment options where the trustee sets the investment strategy or manages the investments. The key data includes a breakdown of product fee structures, investment strategies and associated strategic asset allocations.

APRA will provide further insights on retirement product data over time, including in the 2026 Comprehensive Product Performance Package (CPPP), taking into account the different features and context of retirement products. 

