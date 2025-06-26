Cell Counting Market to Reach $116.3 Billion Globally by 2032, Driven by a 7.7% CAGR

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Cell Counting Market by Product Type (Instruments and Accessories and Consumables), Application (Research Applications, Clinical and Diagnostics Applications and Industrial Applications), and End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032″. According to the report, the global cell counting industry generated $7.7 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $16.3 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032.Increase in research activities, rising technological advancements in cell counters, increase in adoption of cell counters in biopharmaceutical industry, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases are the major factors driving the growth of cell counting market.Request Sample of the Report on – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/848 Technological advancements in cell counting instruments, rise in incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, and increase in funding for cell-based research are the factors driving the growth of the global cell counting market. However, high cost and maintenance of cell counting instruments are expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, growth in opportunities in emerging markets presents new opportunities in the coming years.Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Cell Counting Market:Recessions typically lead to budget constraints in the healthcare sector as governments, hospitals and healthcare providers face financial pressure. There is an increased focus on cost containment and efficient resource allocation.Recessions often result in budget cuts, impacting research funding from both public and private sectors. Reduced funding affects academic institutions, research centers, and biotechnology companies engaged in life sciences research.However, despite budget constraints, the significance of healthcare research remains pivotal even during challenging economic times. Diseases and health concerns persist, fostering sustained demand for cell counting technologies in critical areas such as disease research, diagnostics and drug development.The major factors driving the growth of the cell counting market analysis are rise in research activities, advancements in cell counting instruments and rise in adoption of cell counting in biopharmaceutical industry. Ongoing advancements in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and life sciences continue to fuel extensive research initiatives. The quest for novel therapies, drug development and understanding disease mechanisms necessitates accurate and efficient cell counting methodologies.Key Takeaways:On the basis of product type, the accessories and consumables segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022. However, the instruments segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the research applications segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2022. On the other hand, clinical and diagnostics applications segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.On the basis of end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022. However, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment is anticipated to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period.Segmental Overview:Based on product type, the accessories and consumables segment held the largest market share in 2022, less than three-fifths of the global cell counting market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to continuous usage and necessity of the consumables such as reagents, counting chambers, calibration standards, and sensor cassettes, in routine laboratory operations and diagnostics, thereby driving the growth of the segment.Based on application, the cell biology segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting less than half of the global cell counting market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in fundings for research and development leading to adoption of cell counting systems. In addition, extensive utilization of cell counting technologies in various academic and industrial research to study biological sciences, drug development, and various diseases is expected to fuel the segment growth.Based on end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global cell counting market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the significant investment in research, driving the demand for precise cell counting technologies, increasing adoption of cell counting for quality control, ensuring the efficacy and safety of pharmaceutical products and biotechnological advancements. In addition, continuous innovation in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology drives the demand for precise cell counting technologies, crucial for drug development and research.Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global cell counting market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial investments in research and development, presence of major key players offering advanced cell counters, and the presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. In addition, increase in emphasis of the region on precision medicine, coupled with rise in healthcare expenditure, fuels the need for accurate diagnostics and personalized treatments, further propelling the utilization of cell counting technologies. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements, including the integration of automation and digital health solutions into cell counting systems contribute to the growth of the market.Leading Market Players:Danaher CorporationAgilent Technologies, Inc.Merck KGaAThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.PerkinElmer, Inc.Aligned GeneticsChemoMetecNanoEntekDeNovix Inc.Key Benefits for StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cell counting market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing cell counting market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the cell counting market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global cell counting market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the cell counting market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cell counting market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.You may Also LikeOncology Information System Market https://www.newstrail.com/oncology-information-systems-market/ Scientific Instruments Market https://www.newstrail.com/scientific-instruments-market/ Blood Stream Infection Testing Market https://www.newstrail.com/blood-stream-infection-testing-market/ About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 