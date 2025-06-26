Medical Equipment Cooling Market is Expected to Reach USD 354.6 Million at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2035

Rising demand for thermal management in imaging and diagnostic devices drives growth in the global medical equipment cooling market.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Medical Equipment Cooling Market is projected to grow from USD 226.3 million in 2024 to USD 354.6 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.2% between 2025 and 2035.A major factor driving this growth is the rising adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging technologies like MRI and CT scanners, which require precise thermal management to maintain optimal performance and avoid system failures. The need for efficient and dependable cooling systems is therefore becoming increasingly critical across healthcare facilities.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:What are the drivers of the medical equipment cooling market?Advancements in imaging and diagnostic technology are significantly fueling the growth of the medical equipment cooling market. With a rising number of MRI, CT, PET, and linear accelerator machines in use, efficient cooling systems are essential to ensure operational stability and prevent heat-induced malfunctions. This need is heightened by the frequent usage and compact size of modern imaging devices, which generate considerable heat.The growing focus on healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies further contributes to market expansion. The increasing establishment of hospitals and diagnostic centers demands dependable cooling systems to maintain uninterrupted equipment performance. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at upgrading healthcare facilities and improving diagnostic precision are encouraging the adoption of high-performance medical cooling solutions.What are the regional trends of the medical equipment cooling market?North America's dominance in the medical equipment cooling market is driven by its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. A significant portion of the demand comes from U.S. hospitals, which continue to invest in imaging and radiotherapy systems that require reliable cooling solutions.Europe follows closely, with countries like Germany, France, and the UK placing strong emphasis on regulatory compliance and energy efficiency in healthcare. Sustainability targets set by the EU have encouraged the adoption of eco-friendly cooling systems, especially in large and public medical facilities.What are the challenges and restraining factors of the Medical Equipment Cooling Market?High costs associated with purchasing efficient cooling systems remain a major barrier for many healthcare providers. Securing funding for advanced cooling technologies can be difficult, particularly for smaller hospitals and clinics in developing regions, limiting the adoption of liquid-based or precision cooling solutions.Space constraints in modern medical facilities also present a challenge, as traditional large-scale air conditioning units are often unsuitable. This has pushed manufacturers to develop more compact, customized cooling systems, increasing the burden on research and development expenses. Additionally, ongoing supply chain disruptions and component shortages continue to delay installations and hinder service expansion efforts.Competitive AnalysisThe growth of the medical equipment cooling market is closely tied to advancements in thermal management technologies, increasing customer demand, and regulatory standards. The competitiveness of diagnostic equipment providers hinges on their ability to deliver systems that are efficient, reliable, and integrated with modern diagnostic and treatment workflows. Leading companies offer cooling solutions tailored for MRI, CT, PET, and linear accelerator equipment, ensuring optimal performance and extended equipment lifespan.Technological innovation plays a pivotal role in market dynamics. Healthcare providers increasingly prefer vendors that deliver liquid-based cooling, energy-efficient designs, and low-noise operation. The integration of IoT-enabled predictive maintenance tools enhances operational efficiency, reduces unexpected downtime, and ensures continuous equipment performance.Strategic partnerships with OEMs, healthcare organizations, and service providers help vendors maintain a competitive edge. Additionally, post-sale support, ease of installation, and adaptability to facility needs further influence purchasing decisions. As energy efficiency becomes a priority, the adoption of green building-compatible cooling systems is under close industry scrutiny.Key Players:Major players shaping the medical equipment cooling landscape include Laird Technologies, Inc., Cold Shot Chillers, Filtrine Manufacturing Company, Glen Dimplex Group, Legacy Chiller Systems, among others.Recent Developments:October 2024: Secop unveiled the MN13UVULTM and MS18UVULTM compressors at Chillventa 2024. Designed for ultra-low temperature medical applications, these compressors use hydrocarbon refrigerants and adaptive energy optimization for robust and efficient cooling in medical cold chain systems.June 2024: Mater Private Hospital Brisbane adopted a new scalp cooling system to help chemotherapy patients retain hair. Funded by community donations, the system has notably enhanced patient comfort and self-confidence during treatment.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Segmentation of Medical Equipment Cooling MarketBy Type :Liquid-based CoolingAir-based CoolingBy Configuration :Packaged SystemsModular SystemsSplit SystemsBy Compressor :ScrollScrewCentrifugalReciprocatingBy Application :Medical DevicesAnalytical & Laboratory EquipmentBy Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & PacificMiddle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The medical foam market will be valued at USD 7,845.6 million in 2025. Based on Fact. MR's research shows that the industry will grow at 4.2% CAGR and reach USD 11,842.3 million by 2035The medical plastics market is valued at USD 25 billion in 2025. As per Fact.MR’s analysis, the medical plastics industry will grow at a CAGR of 5% and will reach USD 40.7 billion by 2035.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. 