CloudIBN VAPT Services : Streamlining Security for US Mobile and Web Development Teams

MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As mobile and web apps become the face of modern businesses, securing their digital footprint is no longer optional—it's imperative. Today, CloudIBN, a trusted name in cybersecurity and infrastructure services, announces its enhanced VA&PT Services (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing) tailored to streamline security in mobile and web development for companies across the United States. With rising user expectations and tighter data privacy regulations, CloudIBN’s VAPT Services deliver peace of mind through precision, speed, and actionable protection.The New Digital Battlefield: Mobile and WebWhether you're a fintech startup, healthcare SaaS, retail eCommerce platform, or global enterprise, chances are your customer experience hinges on digital apps. Yet, mobile and web platforms are also the most targeted vectors for cyberattacks—ranging from insecure APIs and session hijacking to insecure storage and outdated third-party libraries.The stakes are higher than ever. A single breach can cost millions, destroy user trust, and lead to noncompliance penalties. CloudIBN’s mission is to empower U.S. organizations to develop and deploy secure apps without friction, using a modern, streamlined approach to security testing.Introducing CloudIBN’s Streamlined VA&PT for Application Teams1. Unlike traditional testing services that disrupt workflows or deliver bloated reports, CloudIBN’s VA&PT Security Services for web and mobile are:2. Built for Developers: Integrate easily into your dev process, with ready-to-fix, actionable outputs.3. Optimized for Speed: Deliver testing and remediation guidance fast—without sacrificing depth.4. Customizable to Your Stack: Supports Android, iOS, React, Angular, Vue, Node.js, PHP, Java, and hybrid apps.5. Aligned with Industry Standards: Tests comply with OWASP Top 10, SANS 25, and platform-specific best practices.Don't wait until a breach to secure your code. Schedule a complimentary application risk scan: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ How CloudIBN’s VA & PT Services Secure Your Apps1. End-to-End Vulnerability DiscoveryWe assess your web and mobile apps across all layers—UI, backend APIs, session handling, encryption protocols, data storage, and third-party integrations.2. Platform-Specific TestingWeb Applications: Test for XSS, CSRF, SQLi, IDOR, broken access control, and insecure cookies.Mobile Apps: Analyze binary files, insecure local storage, hardcoded credentials, jailbreak/root detection failures, and insecure communications.3. OWASP Top 10 & BeyondOur methodology aligns with OWASP Mobile and Web Top 10 vulnerabilities, plus dynamic attack simulations such as privilege escalation and chained exploits.4. Device & Emulator TestingReal-device and emulator testing simulate user-side behavior, uncovering flaws that static analysis alone misses—critical for mobile apps.5. Secure API and Backend TestingAPIs are the lifeline of modern applications. We evaluate authentication mechanisms, authorisation roles, endpoint exposure, and error handling practices to eliminate attack vectors.Outcomes You Can ExpectWhen you partner with CloudIBN for VA & PT Services in web and mobile development, your organization benefits from:1. Faster, Safer ReleasesDeploy confidently with security checks aligned to your sprints.2. Reduced Risk ExposureIdentify and fix hidden vulnerabilities across apps, APIs, and infrastructure layers before attackers do.3. Regulatory Peace of MindDemonstrate compliance with HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC 2 requirements.4. Developer EmpowermentSecurity findings come with code-level insights, suggested remediations, and real-world impact summaries.5. Customer TrustShow users and partners that security is your priority—build credibility that drives loyalty and revenue.Stay compliant and secure without slowing down. Request your free VA&PT consultation with CloudIBN: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-usa/ Why CloudIBN?CloudIBN isn’t just another testing vendor. We’re a strategic partner in your security journey, delivering measurable outcomes that align with business goals.Our Value Proposition:1. Certified Experts: OSCP, CEH, CISSP, and mobile security specialists2. 26+ Years Experience securing digital assets for startups to Fortune 500s3. Tool-Agnostic Flexibility: We work with your stack—not against it4. End-to-End Security Posture Improvement beyond just scanningGet Started with a Streamlined Security ProcessWhether your dev teams are mid-sprint or prepping for lunch, we make it easy to begin:1. Schedule a Consultation: Understand scope, risk, and ideal testing approach2. Access & Setup: Minimal onboarding needed—use SDKs, proxy configs, or repo scans3. Testing: Automated + manual testing over 3–5 days, depending on app complexity4. Report Delivery: Within 24–48 hours of scan completion5. Retesting: Post-remediation verification to confirm fixes and complianceAs digital channels become the cornerstone of user engagement, mobile and web applications must be resilient by design. Security cannot be an afterthought—it must be integrated seamlessly into development cycles without slowing innovation. That’s where CloudIBN excels. Our streamlined, agile-friendly VAPT Audit Services empower U.S. development teams to launch products with confidence—whether it’s a mobile banking app, an AI-powered healthcare portal, or a high-traffic eCommerce storefront. Secure your digital footprint. Reduce vulnerabilities. Enhance user trust.Do it all—faster—with CloudIBN.Related Services - Cybersecurity Services : https://www.cloudibn.com/cybersecurity-services/ About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

