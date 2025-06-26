Accelerate Development Securely: CloudIBN's DevSecOps Aligned VAPT Services for US Teams

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

Accelerate secure development with CloudIBN’s DevSecOps-aligned VAPT services—tailored for US teams to identify and fix vulnerabilities fast.

MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s fiercely competitive digital landscape, U.S.-based development teams are under immense pressure to deliver software rapidly and reliably. As the features of velocity accelerates, ensuring the security and compliance of every release becomes a growing challenge. CloudIBN, a trusted global leader in cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity, is proud to announce its augmented DevSecOpsaligned VAPT Services (Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing) for American organizations. This solution empowers DevOps and engineering teams to streamline development cycles while embedding proactive security measures throughout their Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).The Development Dilemma: Speed vs. SecurityDevOps philosophies prioritize fast-paced delivery, frequent deployments, and continuous improvement. Yet this speed can introduce hidden vulnerabilities—especially as the scope of cloud-native architectures, containers, and APIs expands. Traditional security testing—often performed post-deployment—comes too late. Each vulnerability found after shipping risks costly fixes, downtime, noncompliance, and reputational damage.CloudIBN’s DevSecOpsaligned VA & PT Services close this gap by evolving from mere scanning to adaptive, DevOps-integrated security. With our approach, security is no longer an afterthought—it’s an essential, automated checkpoint in your development pipeline.Deep-Dive: What the Service Offers You1. Integrated Security in CI/CD PipelinesWe embed testing stalls into existing workflows (GitHub Actions, Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, etc.), triggering scans with every build, merge, or deployment. That means vulnerabilities are flagged instantly—long before code reaches production.2. Multi-Stage Testing ApproachStatic Application Security Testing (SAST): We analyze codebase patterns to uncover potential issues like insecure APIs, SQL injection, XSS, and hardcoded secrets.Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): Deployed or staging apps are probed with live tests to detect auth flaws, business logic errors, and API misconfigurations.Infrastructure Security Assessments: Scans of Docker, Kubernetes, Helm, Terraform, and cloud configurations (AWS, Azure, GCP) identify misconfigurations, overprivileged permissions, and leaking credentials.Manual Penetration Testing: Our seasoned ethical hackers perform exploit chaining, pivoting, and privilege escalation to discover advanced threats and real-world attack scenarios.3. Automatic Developer Intelligence & RemediationTest results are parsed into developer-friendly dashboards and code-focused tickets for Jira, GitLab, Trello, or Azure Boards. Each issue includes remediation suggestions and contextual code snippets. This means developers can act quickly, without wrestling through generic, high-level reports.4. Security Champions & TrainingWe help cultivate internal Security Champions—team members trained to detect and remediate vulnerabilities early. Our customised training sessions (1:1 or team workshops) cover secure design patterns, threat modelling, API hygiene, and cloud hardening best practices.5. Continuous Testing ModelSecurity needs evolve alongside code. CloudIBN supports monthly or biweekly retests to ensure new features stay secure, and resolved issues remain fixed. This subscriptionstyle model embeds VAPT into your rhythm, giving teams peace of mind through every release.Call to Action: Secure Your Pipeline Now. Identify hidden risks before deployment with a free pipeline assessment. Schedule your consultation: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ Why CloudIBN Is the Right Partner1. Security ExpertiseOur testers hold OSCP, CEH, CISSP certifications and bring hands-on cloud architecture skills.2. SDLC AwarenessWe don’t work in Silos. Our teams integrate into engineering sprints and CI/CD workflows—as partners, not outsiders.3. DeveloperFirst ReportingSecurity findings arrive as actionable tickets—with context, code snippets, and priority labels.4. Trusted by Global TeamsWe support Fortune 500 clients, fastmoving startups, and regulated industries—bringing enterprise rigor with agile alignment.5. Commitment to Continuous ImprovementOur team provides the latest threat intelligence, new integrations, and training as part of ongoing engagements.Getting Started Is Easier Than You ThinkContact Us: Schedule an onboarding call tailored to your stack and release cadence.1. Integration Setup: Our engineers connect with your repo and CI/CD tools.2. Pilot Scan: Run a trial scan and share results with developers.3. Training & RampUp: Implement fixes, train champions, and scale up automated testing.4. Secure Delivery: Launch featurechain support and continuous scanning—security at speed!In US tech ecosystems where fast leads the pack, security is often the afterthought. But with CloudIBN’s DevSecOps-aligned VAPT Audit Services , that paradigm shifts. Our end-to-end solution—from pipeline integration to ongoing training—ensures that teams can release features rapidly without compromising security, compliance, or quality. CloudIBN is empowering engineering teams to ship boldly, stay secure, and keep customers—and compliance—confident. Accelerate securely with expert-driven, scalable VA & PT Services—because fast doesn't have to mean risky. Accelerate development securely with CloudIBN.Related Services - Cybersecurity Services : https://www.cloudibn.com/cybersecurity-services/ About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

