House Bill 1234 Printer's Number 1468
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - Sponsors
MAYES, GIRAL, FREEMAN, WAXMAN, McNEILL, MADDEN, ABNEY, HILL-EVANS, CURRY, CERRATO, HADDOCK, GUENST, PROBST, FIEDLER, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, FLEMING, HOHENSTEIN, KHAN, BOROWSKI, DONAHUE, MALAGARI, BOYD, MERSKI, D. WILLIAMS, SHUSTERMAN, STEELE, BELLMON, O'MARA, BRENNAN, DAY, CEPHAS
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in public assistance, providing for coverage for blood pressure monitors.
Memo Subject
Expanding Maternal Blood Pressure Monitoring Coverage
