House Bill 1234 Printer's Number 1468

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - Sponsors

MAYES, GIRAL, FREEMAN, WAXMAN, McNEILL, MADDEN, ABNEY, HILL-EVANS, CURRY, CERRATO, HADDOCK, GUENST, PROBST, FIEDLER, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, FLEMING, HOHENSTEIN, KHAN, BOROWSKI, DONAHUE, MALAGARI, BOYD, MERSKI, D. WILLIAMS, SHUSTERMAN, STEELE, BELLMON, O'MARA, BRENNAN, DAY, CEPHAS

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in public assistance, providing for coverage for blood pressure monitors.

Memo Subject

Expanding Maternal Blood Pressure Monitoring Coverage

