To Her Excellency Ms. Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia

Dear Madame President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Slovenia — Statehood Day.

I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in accordance with the interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, and the friendly people of Slovenia everlasting peace and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 June 2025