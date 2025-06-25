Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,872 in the last 365 days.

To Her Excellency Ms. Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia

AZERBAIJAN, June 25 - 25 June 2025, 11:00

Dear Madame President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Slovenia — Statehood Day.

I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in accordance with the interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, and the friendly people of Slovenia everlasting peace and prosperity.

Respectfully,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 June 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

To Her Excellency Ms. Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more