Props Party LLC Offers Cleveland Parents Safer, Smarter, Stylish Options for Toddler Parties

New soft play packages and interactive activity tables create fun, stress-free celebrations for busy families

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, OH, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents planning toddler parties now have a safer, more engaging alternative thanks to a growing party rental company near Cleveland. Props Party LLC, based in Olmsted Township, is turning heads with its curated soft play packages and hands-on activity tables designed specifically for young children.The company, which serves communities within a 60-mile radius of Cleveland, has launched several new offerings this summer, including expanded soft play color options and a recently added “Build-A-Teddy” experience that allows children to create their own stuffed animals during events. The goal: to make party planning easier for parents while offering safe, age-appropriate fun for children.“We see so many parents who feel overwhelmed trying to plan a party that’s entertaining and safe, and aesthetically pleasing for toddlers,” said Linda Vega, owner of Props Party LLC. “We designed our packages to take the guesswork out of it—whether you’re just looking for soft play rentals or want a full setup with décor, backdrops, and invitations.”Soft play packages include cushioned climbers, ball pits, and enclosed spaces that are both visually appealing and treat for the development of kids’ motor skills, sensory awareness, and balance. These setups are ideal for younger children who may be too small for bounce houses or other high-energy attractions. The company recently added vibrant new colors to its soft play line, making it easier for parents to match themes and create a lively party atmosphere.Another standout service is the interactive activity table line, which features options like “Create Your Fairy Garden,” “Cookie Canvas” decorating, and the increasingly popular “Build-A-Teddy.” These stations are designed to entertain and encourage creativity and sensory play in young children.As birthday party trends shift away from overstimulating entertainment and toward meaningful, interactive experiences, Props Party LLC is finding its niche with families who value quality, safety, and convenience. With customizable packages that can include backdrops, marquee letters, vinyl stickers, neon lights, and digital invitations, the company has become a one-stop shop for parents looking to host memorable events without the logistical headache.The company also offers professional setup and teardown, ensuring a smooth process from start to finish.“We want families to enjoy the celebration without worrying about the cleanup or whether the equipment is age-appropriate,” Vega added.Props Party LLC has already begun building relationships with event venues and has been featured on local platforms, including a recent segment filmed at Social House Venue. The business also maintains an active presence on Instagram, where it showcases recent events, creative setups, and rental options for all types of celebrations.To learn more about Props Party LLC’s offerings or to book a party, visit www.propspartyllc.com About Props Party LLCFounded in Olmsted Township, Ohio, Props Party LLC is a party rental business that specializes in soft play setups, activity tables, and event décor for toddler and children’s parties. Serving Cleveland and surrounding areas, the company offers curated packages, professional service, and a commitment to safe, fun, and aesthetically pleasing celebrations for young families.

