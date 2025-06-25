Act Now to Protect Access to Care

In the next few days, Senate Republican leaders plan to unveil and vote on their updated reconciliation bill, which, as currently constructed, would have far-ranging negative consequences for patients, communities and hospitals across America.

With a final vote in the Senate possible as early as this weekend and key provisions still being negotiated, it’s critical that we reach out now to Senate and House Republicans to urge them to protect access to health care and services in communities. Specifically, we also need to urge them to make changes to the Senate reconciliation provisions related to Medicaid provider taxes and state-directed payments. The Senate’s proposal further erodes the legitimate use of provider taxes and state-directed payment programs that help bridge the gap of chronic and historic Medicaid underpayments. See our Action Alert for more details.

As we have been saying for weeks, the magnitude of Medicaid reductions and changes to the Health Insurance Marketplace included in the reconciliation bill will shift millions of Americans from insured to uninsured status. These cuts will further strain emergency departments as they become the family doctor to millions of newly uninsured people.

Everyone will be affected by these cuts, not just Medicaid beneficiaries. Across the country, we’ll see longer wait times for care and services, and it will be harder for hospitals to invest in technology and advancements in clinical care. And worse, some hospitals, especially those in rural communities, may be forced to close altogether.

We hosted a special call yesterday for all AHA members to provide the latest updates from Capitol Hill and urge them to engage directly with their senators and representatives at this critical juncture. Lawmakers need to hear from their hospital leaders, hospital trustees, doctors, nurses and community leaders about the negative impact their proposals would have for their constituents and their local hospital’s ability to provide care.

At the same time, the AHA is pulling all the levers we can to mitigate the negative proposals in the bill. We are meeting with senators and representatives daily. We are releasing new advocacy tools, data and reports highlighting the losses in health care coverage, jobs and economic activity that would result from the bill. We are spotlighting videos in which hospital and health system leaders, including nurses, doctors and other caregivers, share the importance of Medicaid and describe how cuts would impact access to care for their patients and communities. And the Coalition to Strengthen America’s Healthcare, of which the AHA is a founding member, continues to run ads on TV, podcasts, radio, newsletters and other digital platforms, as well as engage its more than 2.6 million advocates in grassroots campaigns.

The AHA also launched a new TV and digital ad this week highlighting how when every second counts, America’s hospitals and health systems are there 24/7 to care for patients during all of life’s moments. “People count on us. Now we’re counting on you,” the ad says. “Congress: Protect hospital care.”

Please deliver this important message to your senators and representatives. And please ask your family members, friends and community members to engage as well. Your voice matters, and now is the time to speak up!