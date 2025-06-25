Republicans Subpoena Senior ActBlue Employees for Depositions

WASHINGTON— Today, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) sent subpoenas to ActBlue’s Former Vice President of Customer Service Alyssa Twomey and an ActBlue Senior Workflow Specialist compelling their appearances before the Committees for depositions regarding allegations that online fundraising platforms, including ActBlue, have accepted fraudulent donations from domestic and foreign sources. These ActBlue employees failed to comply with the Committees’ voluntary processes, therefore warranting a subpoena.

Documents produced to the Committees indicate that while serving as ActBlue’s Vice President of Customer Service, Alyssa Twomey managed ActBlue’s fraud-prevention team. The Committees have found significant evidence that ActBlue had “a fundamentally unserious approach to fraud prevention” during this period.

For example, the Committees discovered that ActBlue weakened its fraud-prevention standards twice in 2024 despite knowledge of significant attempted fraud on the platform, including from foreign actors. Similarly, ActBlue’s training guide for new fraud-prevention staff instructed employees to “look for reasons to accept contributions” rather than assess potentially fraudulent donations with a skeptical eye.

Other internal ActBlue documents show that top fraud-prevention staff assessed that there were several mechanisms by which bad actors could evade ActBlue’s fraud-prevention systems and make illicit donations.

In order to legislate effectively, the Committees must first gather more information about these and other instances of potentially fraudulent donations being made through online fundraising platforms.

Read the full subpoena cover letter to Alyssa Twomey here.

Read the full subpoena cover letter to ActBlue’s Senior Workflow Specialist here.