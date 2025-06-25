This $952.9 Million Market You Haven't Heard Of? Hydrophobic Chromatography's Exploding

The global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market is projected to reach $952.9 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market by Product and Service (Product and Service), Sample Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Cell Culture Sample, Plasma & Serum Sample, and Others), Application (Protein & Antibody Purification, Vaccine Development, Drug Discovery, and Food & Dietary Supplement Development), and End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Research & Academic Institutes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "hydrophobic interaction chromatography market" was valued at $461.9 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $952.9 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2033.Download PDF Brochure -Prime determinants of growthIncrease in R&D expenditure in biopharmaceuticals, surge in demand for biologics & monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and rise in adoption of biosimilars are the major factors that drive the growth of the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market. However, the lack of a skilled workforce and high initial investment & operating costs restrict market growth. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets and technological advancements in hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC) are expected to open new avenues in the coming years.The product segment held the largest market share in 2023.By product and service, the product segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than four-fifths of the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing demand for high-quality chromatography products, particularly in biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries. The increasing use of hydrophobic interaction chromatography for the purification of monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and vaccines is driving the demand for advanced HIC resins and other chromatography products.The monoclonal antibodies segment held the largest market share in 2023.By sample type, the monoclonal antibodies segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around two-fifths of the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in demand for monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other chronic diseases, which drives the need for efficient and reliable purification methods such as hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC).♦ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @The protein and antibody purification segment held the largest market share in 2023.By application, the protein and antibody purification segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in demand for high-purity proteins and antibodies in the biopharmaceutical industry, particularly for the production of monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and vaccines. In addition, the growing focus on biologics, biosimilars, and personalized medicine, along with stringent regulatory requirements for purity in biologics manufacturing, further contributes to the segment’s growth.The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest market share in 2023.By end user, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for half of the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the significant role of these companies play in the production of biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and vaccines, which require efficient purification techniques like hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC).𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲 -• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ,• Agilent Technologies, Inc.,• Tosoh Corporation,• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,• KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH,• Waters Corporation,• Danaher Corporation,• Sartorius AG,• Merck KGaA,• Geno Technology, Inc.,• Sepax Technologies, Inc.♦ 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?Q1. What is the base year of hydrophobic interaction chromatography market in the globe?Q2. What is the leading application of hydrophobic interaction chromatography market?Q3. Which is the largest regional market for hydrophobic interaction chromatography?Q4. What is the estimated industry size of hydrophobic interaction chromatography?Q5. 