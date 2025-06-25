What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)?

In Studies 1 through 4, adult patients were randomized to receive either IOMERVU or a comparator drug. The dose administered varied according to the indication and imaging procedure for each patient. In each study, three blinded readers independently assessed the images as having adequate or inadequate visualization using rating scales specific for the vessels and anatomical structures that were assessed.

In Study 1, adult patients underwent cerebral arteriography and the mean total iodine dose administered was 29 grams. Visualization was rated as adequate in 100% of patients. In Study 2, adult patients underwent visceral and peripheral arteriography and aortography and the mean total iodine dose administered was 48 grams. Visualization was rated as adequate in 98% of patients. In Study 3, adult patients underwent coronary arteriography and cardiac ventriculography and the mean total iodine dose administered was 45 grams. Visualization was rated as adequate in 93% to 100% of patients. In Study 4, adult patients underwent CT of the head and body and the mean total iodine dose administered was 41 grams. Visualization was rated as adequate in 98% to 100% of patients.

In Studies 5 to 7, adult patients underwent cerebral arteriography, visceral and peripheral arteriography and aortography with digital subtraction angiography. In each study, patients were randomized to receive either IOMERVU or a comparator drug. Two readers who were blinded to the study drug independently scored the images for quality of visualization on a 5-point scale. The findings from these studies were comparable to cerebral arteriography, visceral and peripheral arteriography and aortography studies 1 to 3.

In Studies 8 and 9, adult patients being evaluated for hematuria or other urologic diseases underwent CT urography with IOMERVU. In Study 8, two readers assessed parenchymal image quality on a 3-point scale (inadequate, diagnostic, or very good or excellent) as very good or excellent in 64% to 98% of the patients depending on scan protocol. In Study 9, two blinded readers assessed visualization quality for the urinary system overall (calyces, renal pelvis, ureter, and bladder), on a scale of 0 (absence of visualization) to 5 (excellent visualization), with the mean score (standard deviation) for reader 1 being 4.2 (1.4) and for reader 2 being 4.1 (1.5).

In Studies 10 and 11, adult patients with suspected or known peripheral arterial disease underwent CT angiography with IOMERVU. Both studies assessed the diagnostic performance for detection of significant stenosis at the arterial segment level using digital subtraction angiography as the reference standard. In Study 10, 212 patients (7,392 segments, 42% positive by reference standard) were independently evaluated by three blinded readers. The reported segment-level sensitivity and specificity for the detection of ≥70% stenosis were 99% (95% confidence interval: 98%, 99%) and 97% (95% confidence interval: 96%, 97%), respectively. In Study 11, 50 patients (929 to 933 lesions, 34% positive by reference standard) were evaluated by two blinded readers. The reported lesion-level sensitivity and specificity (95% confidence interval) for the detection of >50% stenosis were 93% (91%, 96%) and 97% (95%, 98%), respectively, for reader 1 and 90% (87%, 93%) and 96% (94%, 97%), respectively, for reader 2.

In Studies 12 and 13, adult patients with suspected coronary artery disease underwent coronary CT angiography with IOMERVU. Both studies assessed the diagnostic performance for detection of ≥50% stenosis at the coronary artery segment level using invasive coronary angiography as the reference standard. In Study 12, 210 patients (2,532 segments, 22% positive by reference standard) were independently evaluated by two blinded readers with discrepancies resolved by consensus. The segment-level sensitivity and specificity (95% confidence interval) were 84% (81%, 87%) and 94% (92%, 95%), respectively. In Study 13, 91 patients (1,456 segments, 18% positive by reference standard) were independently evaluated by two blinded readers with discrepancies resolved by a third reader. The segment-level sensitivity and specificity (95% confidence interval) were 97% (95%, 99%) and 91% (89%, 92%), respectively.

