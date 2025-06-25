Drug Trials Snapshots: IOMERVU
IOMERVU (iomeprol)
eye-OH-murr-view
Bracco Diagnostics, Inc.
Original Approval date: November 27, 2024
DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:
What is the drug for?
IOMERVU is a radiographic contrast agent that is used during an arteriogram to visualize blood vessels in adult and pediatric patients. IOMERVU is also used during computed tomography (CT) imaging to visualize organs and lesions in the head, body, and urinary system and to detect blocked or damaged arteries in adult and pediatric patients.
How is this drug used?
IOMERVU is an injection given by a healthcare provider in the artery (intra-arterial) or in the vein (intravenous) during an angiogram or CT scan.
Who participated in the clinical trials?
The FDA approved IOMERVU based on evidence from 13 clinical trials of 1,222 adult patients who received one or more doses of IOMERVU who had a clinical need for cerebral, visceral, peripheral, or coronary arteriography, aortography, intra-arterial digital subtraction angiography, CT of the head and body, CT angiography, coronary CT angiography, or CT urography for diagnostic evaluation or treatment planning. The trials were conducted at 67 sites in the United States, Italy, Germany, and Israel.
The safety of IOMERVU was evaluated in 4,804 patients who received different doses of IOMERVU, depending on the indication and imaging procedure. The number of patients representing efficacy findings differs from the number of patients representing safety findings due to different pools of study participants analyzed for efficacy and safety.
How were the trials designed?
IOMERVU was evaluated in 13 clinical trials of 1,222 adult patients who underwent arteriography or CT imaging with IOMERVU to evaluate a broad range of clinical conditions. Patients received different doses of IOMERVU depending on the body part being imaged and the imaging procedure.
In Studies 1 through 9, two or more radiologists evaluated images obtained using cerebral arteriography, visceral or peripheral arteriography, aortography, coronary arteriography and cardiac ventriculography, or CT of the head and body with IOMERVU. The benefit of IOMERVU in these studies was evaluated by the demonstration of adequate quality of visualization of the vessels and organs examined.
In Studies 10 through 13, two or more radiologists evaluated the images that were obtained using CT angiography including coronary CT angiography with IOMERVU. The benefit of IOMERVU in these studies was evaluated by measuring the detection of abnormal arteries in comparison to results from standard imaging tests.
How were the trials designed?
In Studies 1 through 4, adult patients underwent cerebral arteriography, visceral and peripheral arteriography and aortography, coronary arteriography and cardiac ventriculography, and CT of the head and body. In each study, patients were randomized to receive either IOMERVU or a comparator drug. The dose administered varied according to the indication and imaging procedure for each patient. Images obtained for each patient were assessed as a single set with an overall score. Three readers who were blinded to the study drug independently scored the images as having adequate or inadequate visualization using rating scales specific for the vessels and anatomical structures that were assessed.
In Studies 5 to 7, adult patients underwent cerebral arteriography, visceral and peripheral arteriography and aortography with digital subtraction angiography. In each study, patients were randomized to receive either IOMERVU or a comparator drug. Two readers who were blinded to the study drug independently scored the images for quality of visualization on a 5-point scale.
In Studies 8 and 9, adult patients being evaluated for hematuria or other urologic diseases underwent CT urography with IOMERVU. In Study 8, patients were randomized to undergo either a single bolus three-phase scan protocol or a split-bolus dual-phase protocol. Two readers assessed parenchymal image quality on a 3-point scale. In Study 9, patients underwent a split-bolus dual-phase protocol. Two readers assessed visualization quality for the urinary system overall on a 6-point scale.
In Studies 10 and 11, adult patients with suspected or known peripheral arterial disease underwent CT angiography with IOMERVU. Both studies assessed sensitivity and specificity against a digital subtraction angiography reference standard and readers were blinded to the reference standard information. In Study 10, three readers independently evaluated for ≥70% stenosis at the arterial segment level. In Study 11, two readers independently evaluated for >50% stenosis at the lesion level.
In Studies 12 and 13, adult patients with suspected coronary artery disease underwent coronary CT angiography with IOMERVU. In both studies, two readers blinded to the findings of invasive coronary angiography (reference standard) independently evaluated for ≥50% stenosis at the arterial segment level and sensitivity and specificity were reported.
DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT
Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex (Safety Population)
Source: Adapted from FDA Review
Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race (Safety Population)
Source: Adapted from FDA Review
Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age (Safety Population)
Source: Adapted from FDA Review
Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity
Data on ethnicity were not collected separately from race. The studies were initiated before data collection standards implemented the collection and reporting of ethnicity as critical demographic data.
Who participated in the trials?
Table 1. Demographic and Baseline Characteristics of the Safety Population
|Parameter
|Safety Population
|N=4804
|Sex, n (%)
|Male
|3165 (66)
|Female
|1636 (34)
|Unspecified
|3 (0)
|Age, years
|Mean (SD)
|58 (17)
|Median
|61
|Min, max
|0.03, 99
|Age group, years, n (%)
|≤17
|184 (4)
|<65
|2823 (59)
|≥65
|1976 (41)
|≥75
|628 (13)
|Missing
|5 (<0.1)
|Race or ethnicity, n (%)
|White
|4031 (84)
|Asian
|442 (9)
|Black or African American
|54 (1)
|Hispanic
|26 (1)
|Other or unknown
|251 (5)
Source: Adapted from FDA Review
Abbreviation: SD, standard deviation
What are the benefits of this drug?
IOMERVU given during arteriography or CT scan allows for improved visualization of many body structures and lesions.
What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)?
In Studies 1 through 4, adult patients were randomized to receive either IOMERVU or a comparator drug. The dose administered varied according to the indication and imaging procedure for each patient. In each study, three blinded readers independently assessed the images as having adequate or inadequate visualization using rating scales specific for the vessels and anatomical structures that were assessed.
In Study 1, adult patients underwent cerebral arteriography and the mean total iodine dose administered was 29 grams. Visualization was rated as adequate in 100% of patients. In Study 2, adult patients underwent visceral and peripheral arteriography and aortography and the mean total iodine dose administered was 48 grams. Visualization was rated as adequate in 98% of patients. In Study 3, adult patients underwent coronary arteriography and cardiac ventriculography and the mean total iodine dose administered was 45 grams. Visualization was rated as adequate in 93% to 100% of patients. In Study 4, adult patients underwent CT of the head and body and the mean total iodine dose administered was 41 grams. Visualization was rated as adequate in 98% to 100% of patients.
In Studies 5 to 7, adult patients underwent cerebral arteriography, visceral and peripheral arteriography and aortography with digital subtraction angiography. In each study, patients were randomized to receive either IOMERVU or a comparator drug. Two readers who were blinded to the study drug independently scored the images for quality of visualization on a 5-point scale. The findings from these studies were comparable to cerebral arteriography, visceral and peripheral arteriography and aortography studies 1 to 3.
In Studies 8 and 9, adult patients being evaluated for hematuria or other urologic diseases underwent CT urography with IOMERVU. In Study 8, two readers assessed parenchymal image quality on a 3-point scale (inadequate, diagnostic, or very good or excellent) as very good or excellent in 64% to 98% of the patients depending on scan protocol. In Study 9, two blinded readers assessed visualization quality for the urinary system overall (calyces, renal pelvis, ureter, and bladder), on a scale of 0 (absence of visualization) to 5 (excellent visualization), with the mean score (standard deviation) for reader 1 being 4.2 (1.4) and for reader 2 being 4.1 (1.5).
In Studies 10 and 11, adult patients with suspected or known peripheral arterial disease underwent CT angiography with IOMERVU. Both studies assessed the diagnostic performance for detection of significant stenosis at the arterial segment level using digital subtraction angiography as the reference standard. In Study 10, 212 patients (7,392 segments, 42% positive by reference standard) were independently evaluated by three blinded readers. The reported segment-level sensitivity and specificity for the detection of ≥70% stenosis were 99% (95% confidence interval: 98%, 99%) and 97% (95% confidence interval: 96%, 97%), respectively. In Study 11, 50 patients (929 to 933 lesions, 34% positive by reference standard) were evaluated by two blinded readers. The reported lesion-level sensitivity and specificity (95% confidence interval) for the detection of >50% stenosis were 93% (91%, 96%) and 97% (95%, 98%), respectively, for reader 1 and 90% (87%, 93%) and 96% (94%, 97%), respectively, for reader 2.
In Studies 12 and 13, adult patients with suspected coronary artery disease underwent coronary CT angiography with IOMERVU. Both studies assessed the diagnostic performance for detection of ≥50% stenosis at the coronary artery segment level using invasive coronary angiography as the reference standard. In Study 12, 210 patients (2,532 segments, 22% positive by reference standard) were independently evaluated by two blinded readers with discrepancies resolved by consensus. The segment-level sensitivity and specificity (95% confidence interval) were 84% (81%, 87%) and 94% (92%, 95%), respectively. In Study 13, 91 patients (1,456 segments, 18% positive by reference standard) were independently evaluated by two blinded readers with discrepancies resolved by a third reader. The segment-level sensitivity and specificity (95% confidence interval) were 97% (95%, 99%) and 91% (89%, 92%), respectively.
Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age?
- Sex: Not all studies reported sufficient data to conduct this analysis. When data were available, IOMERVU worked similarly in males and females.
- Race: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how IOMERVU worked among races could not be determined.
- Age: Not all studies reported sufficient data to conduct this analysis. When data were available, IOMERVU worked similarly in patients younger and older than 65 years of age.
Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups?
Table 2. Efficacy Results by Sex, Age, and Race – Percentage of Adequate Quality, Studies 1 to 4 (Efficacy Populations)
|Parameter
|Reader
|Study 1 - CA
|Study 2 - VPA
|Study 3 - CACV
|Study 4 - CTHB
|300 mgI/mL N=61 % (95% CI)
|300 mgI/mL N=60 % (95% CI)
|400 mgI/mL N=59 % (95% CI)
|300 mgI/mL N=59 % (95% CI)
|400 mgI/mL N=59 % (95% CI)
|250 mgI/mL N=59 % (95% CI)
|Sex
|Male
|N=35
|N=36
|N=41
|N=43
|N=22
|N=26
|Reader 1
|100 (NA, NA)
|97 (86, 100)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|95 (78, 100)
|100 (NA, NA)
|Reader 2
|100 (NA, NA)
|97 (86, 100)
|95 (84, 99)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|Reader 3
|100 (NA, NA)
|97 (86, 100)
|98 (87, 100)
|93 (81, 98)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|Female
|N=26
|N=24
|N=18
|N=16
|N=37
|N=33
|Reader 1
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|Reader 2
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|97 (85, 100)
|Reader 3
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|94 (72, 100)
|100 (NA, NA)
|97 (85, 100)
|Age, years
|18 to 64
|N=47
|N=23
|N=35
|N=33
|N=39
|N=44
|Reader 1
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|97 (87, 100)
|100 (NA, NA)
|Reader 2
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|94 (81, 98)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|Reader 3
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|97 (85, 100)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|≥65
|N=14
|N=37
|N=24
|N=26
|N=20
|N=15
|Reader 1
|100 (NA, NA)
|97 (86, 100)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|Reader 2
|100 (NA, NA)
|97 (86, 100)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|93 (70, 100)
|Reader 3
|100 (NA, NA)
|97 (86, 100)
|100 (NA, NA)
|85 (66, 94)
|100 (NA, NA)
|93 (70, 100)
|Race*
|White
|N=38
|N=55
|N=42
|N=47
|N=46
|N=46
|Reader 1
|100 (NA, NA)
|98 (90, 100)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|98 (89, 100)
|100 (NA, NA)
|Reader 2
|100 (NA, NA)
|98 (90, 100)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|98 (89, 100)
|Reader 3
|100 (NA, NA)
|98 (90, 100)
|100 (NA, NA)
|94 (83, 98)
|100 (NA, NA)
|98 (89, 100)
|Black
|N=9
|N=4
|N=11
|N=7
|N=11
|N=8
|Reader 1
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|Reader 2
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|82 (52, 95)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|Reader 3
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|91 (62, 100)
|86 (49, 99)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|Hispanic
|N=12
|N=1
|N=3
|N=4
|N=2
|N=3
|Reader 1
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|Reader 2
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|Reader 3
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|Asian
|N=2
|N=1
|N=1
|Reader 1
|100 (NA, NA)
|NA
|100 (NA, NA)
|NA
|NA
|100 (NA, NA)
|Reader 2
|100 (NA, NA)
|NA
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|NA
|100 (NA, NA)
|Reader 3
|100 (NA, NA)
|NA
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|NA
|100 (NA, NA)
|Others
|N=2
|N=1
|N=1
|Reader 1
|NA
|NA
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|NA
|100 (NA, NA)
|Reader 2
|NA
|NA
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|NA
|100 (NA, NA)
|Reader 3
|NA
|NA
|100 (NA, NA)
|100 (NA, NA)
|NA
|100 (NA, NA)
Source: Adapted from Clinical Study Reports and FDA Review
* Race: The number of patients other than White was small; therefore, differences in how IOMERVU worked among races could not be determined.
Note: The readers were different among these (sub)studies. Two-sided 95% confidence intervals were calculated based on Wilson score method.
Abbreviations: CA, cerebral arteriography; CACV, coronary arteriography and cardiac ventriculography; CT, computed tomography; CTHB, CT of the head and body; CI, confidence interval; N, number of patients dosed with IOMERVU; NA, not applicable; VPA, visceral and peripheral arteriography
Note: There were no data to perform subgroup analyses for studies 5 to 13.
What are the possible side effects?
The most common side effects of IOMERVU are feeling hot, headache, nausea, chest pain, back pain, and vomiting.
What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)?
The safety of IOMERVU was evaluated in 4,804 patients who received a total iodine dose of IOMERVU less than 86 grams intra-arterially or intravenously. The adverse reactions reported in ≥0.5% of adult patients are shown in Table 3.
Table 3. Adverse Reactions Reported in ≥0.5% of 4,621 Adult Patients Who Received IOMERVU at the Recommended Dose
|Adverse Reaction
|Incidence (%)
|Feeling hot
|2
|Headache
|1.2
|Nausea
|1
|Chest pain
|0.6
|Back pain
|0.5
|Vomiting
|0.5
Source: IOMERVU Prescribing Information
The following adverse reactions were observed in <0.5% of the adult patients receiving IOMERVU:
- Blood and lymphatic system disorders: activated partial thromboplastin time prolonged, prothrombin time prolonged
- Cardiovascular disorders: ventricular fibrillation, hypertensive crisis, coronary arteriospasm, congestive cardiac failure, cardiac flutter, atrioventricular block, right bundle branch block, hypotension, arrhythmia, bradycardia, supraventricular extrasystoles, ventricular extrasystoles, increased blood pressure, flushing
- Ear and labyrinth disorders: vertigo, ear discomfort
- Eye disorder: vision blurred, periorbital edema, photopsia
- Gastrointestinal: esophageal varices hemorrhage, abdominal pain, abdominal distension, alanine aminotransferase (ALT) increased, constipation, diarrhea, dry mouth, salivary hypersecretion, oral paresthesia
- General disorders: pain, injection site reactions (pain, discomfort, or warmth), peripheral edema, chills, asthenia, malaise
- Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders: arthralgia, pain in jaw
- Nervous system disorders: cerebrovascular disorder, dysarthria, visual field defect, burning sensation, presyncope, dizziness, dysgeusia, paresthesia
- Psychiatric disorders: delirium, anxiety, insomnia
- Renal and urinary disorders: acute kidney injury, increased blood creatinine, urinary urgency
- Respiratory, thoracic, and mediastinal disorders: respiratory arrest, pulmonary edema, bronchospasm, dyspnea, cough, rhinitis, throat irritation or tightness, sneezing
- Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders: urticaria, blister, purpura, ecchymosis, rash, pruritus, erythema
Were there any differences in side effects among sex, race and age?
- Sex: The occurrence of side effects was slightly higher in females.
- Race: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in side effects among races could not be determined.
- Age: The occurrence of side effects was similar in patients younger and older than 65 years of age.
Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race and age groups?
The proportion of females with at least one adverse event and the proportion of adverse events reported by females was greater than the fraction of females in the analysis for safety, indicating that females were more likely to experience adverse events. However, the clinical significance of the observed differences is doubtful due to the relatively modest effect size and similar types of adverse events experienced overall by both sexes.
Table 4. Adverse Events by Patient Sex Among Patients Who Received IOMERVU at the Recommended Dose
|Sex
|Patients
N=4804
n (%)
|AEs
N=826
n (%)
|Patients With at Least One AE
N=473
n (%)
|Male
|3165 (66)
|442 (54)
|266 (56)
|Female
|1636 (34)
|384 (46)
|207 (44)
|Unspecified
|3 (0)
|NA
|NA
Source: Adapted from FDA Review
Abbreviations: AE, adverse event; NA, not applicable
The proportion of patients with at least one adverse event and the proportion of adverse events reported in each patient race were similar to the proportion of patients of that race enrolled in the clinical studies.
Table 5. Adverse Events by Patient Race Among Patients Who Received IOMERVU at the Recommended Dose
|Race or Ethnicity
|Patients
N=4804
n (%)
|AEs
N=826
n (%)
|Patients With at Least One AE
N=473
n (%)
|White
|4031 (84)
|696 (84)
|397 (84)
|Asian
|442 (9)
|69 (8)
|43 (9)
|Black or African American
|54 (1)
|26 (3)
|14 (3)
|Hispanic
|26 (1)
|22 (3)
|10 (2)
|Other or unknown
|251 (5)
|13 (2)
|9 (2)
Source: Adapted from FDA Review
Abbreviations: AE, adverse event
The proportion of patients with at least one adverse event and the proportion of adverse events in each age range were similar to the proportion of patients of that age.
Table 6. Adverse Events by Patient Age Among Patients Who Received IOMERVU at the Recommended Dose
|Age Group, Years
|Patients
N=4804
n (%)
|AEs
N=826
n (%)
|Patients With at Least One AE
N=473
n (%)
|≤17
|184 (4)
|40 (5)
|29 (6)
|18 to 64
|2639 (55)
|505 (61)
|283 (60)
|65 to 74
|1348 (28)
|197 (24)
|117 (25)
|≥75
|628 (13)
|84 (10)
|44 (9)
|Missing
|5 (0)
|NA
|NA
Source: Adapted from FDA Review
Abbreviations: AE, adverse event; NA, not applicable
GLOSSARY
CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.
COMPARATOR: A previously available treatment or placebo used in clinical trials that is compared to the actual drug being tested.
EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.
PLACEBO: An inactive substance or “sugar pill” that looks the same as, and is given the same way as, an active drug or treatment being tested. The effects of the active drug or treatment are compared to the effects of the placebo.
SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.
