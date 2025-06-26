Intelliworx streamlines healthcare provider recruiting with credentialing data integration

Healthcare Workforce Management enables HR to see the ‘known universe’ of eligible candidates from the beginning.

Strategic partnership with a trusted data provider helps healthcare recruiters identify ideal provider candidates earlier in the recruiting process

No recruiter wants to put so much effort into finding the right candidate only to discover an issue when an offer is made that causes you to start all over again.” — Patrick Youngblood, DBA, SPHR

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelliworx announced today it added privileging and credentialing data to its Healthcare Workforce Management software suite. The data, from a trusted provider, is integrated into the platform. This enables healthcare recruiters to obtain a comprehensive view of eligible candidates earlier in the recruiting process.Healthcare Workforce Management integrates data from nearly every category of provider data available including doctors, physician assistants (PAs), nurse practitioners (NPs) and nurses. This allows them to see the ‘known universe’ of eligible candidates from the beginning. The benefit streamlines the recruiting process and prevents avoidable issues – such as making a job offer to a sanctioned candidate – which are often discovered too late.“Traditionally, recruiting healthcare providers is a costly, work-intensive and time-consuming process,” said Patrick Youngblood, DBA, SPHR, who has spent a career recruiting providers to rural areas. “No recruiter wants to put so much effort into finding the right candidate only to discover an issue when an offer is made that causes you to start all over again. This integration eliminates that risk by enabling recruiters to identify the ideal candidates who meet the eligibility requirements earlier in the process.”Among the categories of data made available through this partnership include the following:● Cost-sharing reduction (CSR) number and state of issue;● DEA number;● Date of birth and DoD Benefits number (DBN);● State license number and type;● National provider identifier (NPI);● Practitioner type;● Practice specialty;● Federal taxpayer identification number (TIN);● Unique physician identification number (UPIN); and● Previous sanctions.Surveys show the average time it takes to replace a provider can take 49 days . It’s not uncommon for such recruiting searches to take even longer.Provider searches also cost on average up to 35% of the provider’s base salary in recruiting fees. That’s before negotiating common incentives such as signing bonuses, relocation reimbursement, and student loan relief, among others.Those are just the upfront costs. A provider vacancy means their employer isn’t able to invoice for medical services – amounting to lost revenue that can range from $7,000 to $9,000 per day. Factor in the prolonged shortage of providers, rampant burnout and emerging healthcare retention issues, and the task seems overwhelming.Healthcare Workforce Management was designed to be an affordable solution for those facilities that face the greatest challenges: rural healthcare. Rural healthcare employers are hard-pressed to identify and attract providers for a range of reasons. This includes the fact that providers tend to stay where they trained – and medical training typically centers around urban areas where populations are also concentrated.While many rural healthcare facilities are implementing creative ways to attract providers, the task remains daunting. A software product that helps organize and streamline every aspect of recruiting – from identifying talent needs and engagement to onboarding and credentialing – lowers the cost, time and effort required from recruiters and candidates.Healthcare employers interested in learning more are invited to schedule an online demonstration or contact us via email: info@intellworxit.com.# # #About IntelliworxIntelliworx (formerly HRWorx, LLC) provides workflow management software that helps customers automate business processes such as financial disclosure, telework, credentialling, onboarding, and workflow, among others. The company got started 20 years ago by converting complex forms into intelligent interviews – similar to the way tax software simplified tax filing for consumers. Today, it’s evolved from a simple tool for data collection to a platform that supports entire processes IT modernization and improves the customer experience (CX).Intelliworx develops technology solutions for the U.S. Government, state and local governments and to rural private sector healthcare facilities. It has provided purpose-built software to federal government agencies and has earned the authorization to operate (ATO) in the government cloud from 40 separate federal departments and agencies. The company is FedRAMP-authorized and a certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB).To learn more visit us online at www.intelliworxit.com . The company is active on social media sites including LinkedIn and X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.