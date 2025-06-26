Waterleaf International Names Cory Brasel as Chief Product Officer

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waterleaf International, LLC (Waterleaf) is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Cory Brasel as Chief Product Officer. With more than two decades of experience in IT leadership, cloud architecture, and cybersecurity, Brasel brings a strategic and results-driven approach to product innovation. He will lead Waterleaf’s strategy around the company’s orchestrated defense platform, Cyberleaf, with a focus on delivering scalable, security-first solutions that meet the needs of a dynamic market.“We are thrilled to welcome Cory to Waterleaf and the Cyberleaf team,” said Jeff Buss, President & CEO of Waterleaf. “His depth of experience in cybersecurity, product strategy, and enterprise-scale IT leadership will be instrumental in shaping our platform and accelerating our innovation roadmap.”Brasel most recently served as CIO at Hallmark Health Care Solutions. He previously held executive roles at Dexian and Nordic Global, where he led global IT and security operations, oversaw M&A integrations, and built high-performing teams in cloud-native environments. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Paradigm and Epic Systems. He holds a degree in Physics from Concordia College.“This is an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of cybersecurity,” said Brasel. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Waterleaf to build solutions that are practical, powerful, and ready to meet the needs of organizations navigating today’s cyber threat landscape.”ABOUT WATERLEAF INTERNATIONAL, LLCWaterleaf International, LLC is a leading provider of managed cybersecurity solutions, cyber consulting, and communications infrastructure services used to implement, maintain, and protect next generation network solutions for government and commercial customers. Waterleaf’s cybersecurity-as-a-service platform, Cyberleaf, provides an affordable, significantly advanced and easy to implement solution for organizations of all sizes to obtain world-class cybersecurity that continually defends against cyber threats and attacks. Waterleaf is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida and was founded in 2010.

