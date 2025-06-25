Constitutional Court in co-operation with the OSCE Presence in Albania publishes Volume II of the Guide on Constitutional Court Case Law 1992–2024

Following the publication of the Volume I of the Guide on Constitutional Court Case Law in February 2024, focusing on individual constitutional complaints for the period 1998–2023, the Constitutional Court of Albania, in co‑operation with the OSCE Presence in Albania, released on 24 June 2025 the Volume II of the Guide, covering the period 1992–2024.

The Guide’s Volume II presents the Court’s decisions and jurisprudence on general principles of fundamental rights and freedoms, substantive rights, as well as its standards related to the separation of powers and the organization and functioning of constitutional institutions, including the President, the Assembly, the Council of Ministers, the Ombudsperson, the Supreme State Audit, the courts, the prosecution service and local government bodies.

Together, the two Volumes of the Guide aim to support greater public access to the Court and to foster the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms. They will also aid judicial staff in strengthening their research and analytical capabilities, support the standardization of Court decisions, and enable lawyers, legal professionals, and scholars to more efficiently review the Court’s case law.

The drafting of the two Volumes of the Guide was supported by the OSCE Presence in Albania as part of its project “Strengthening rule of law and promoting protection of human rights in Albania through support to the Constitutional Court,” funded by the United States of America, Italy, and Greece.

The OSCE Presence will continue to support the Constitutional Court in its efforts to advance transparency, access, and efficiency, and to build institutional capacities for upholding the rule of law and safeguarding human rights, in line with international standards and OSCE commitments.