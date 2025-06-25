First Nations and Métis Organizations Receiving more than $107 Million in Gaming Payments in 2025-26

CANADA, June 25 - Released on June 25, 2025

Saskatchewan's First Nations and Métis organizations are set to receive $107.4 million in gaming payments for the 2025-26 fiscal year with the strong performance of Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) casinos, SaskGaming casinos and the PlayNow.com online platform.

Announced in the 2025-26 Provincial Budget, this reflects the province's ongoing commitment to support economic, social, educational and cultural initiatives within Indigenous communities across the province.

"The Gaming Framework Agreement ensures continued investment for First Nations and Métis communities, supporting vital programs and cultural initiatives throughout Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis, and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "This is an increase of nearly $16.3 million over the 2024-25 budget, which will go into programs that help make Saskatchewan stronger."

The Ministry of Government Relations oversees the distribution of these funds in accordance with The 2002 Gaming Framework Agreement and The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Corporation Act. Payments are allocated to the First Nations Trust, Community Development Corporations and the Clarence Campeau Development Fund.

In the 2025-26 Provincial Budget, the Government of Saskatchewan committed $284.9 million in targeted funding for First Nations and Métis organizations, programs and supports.

For additional details about this year's investments in First Nations and Métis communities, visit: saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: