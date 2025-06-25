Epoch Concepts Calls for Sponsors to Support Veterans at Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament

Epoch Concepts

Sponsorship opportunities now available for event benefiting Tunnel to Towers Foundation

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoch Concepts, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, enterprises, and systems integrators, announced today the Dell Technologies will support the inaugural Epoch Concepts Charity Golf Tournament as the headline sponsor. Other corporate and community partners are invited to sponsor this event which will support the veteran community.Taking place on Monday, August 25th at Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colorado, the event will bring together industry professionals, community members, and supporters for an afternoon of friendly competition in support of a meaningful cause. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that supports first responders, military service members, and their families by providing mortgage-free homes and other critical assistance.Epoch Concepts welcomes corporate and community partners to join in supporting the cause with a variety of sponsorship package opportunities including promotional recognition, player slots, and more. For the full range of sponsorship options, please visit: https://epochconcepts.com/event/epoch-concepts-charity-golf-tournament/ “We’re honored to host this event not only as a way to give back, but to create connections that make a real difference,” says Epoch Concepts CEO and Founder, Marcus Smiley. “As a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, we at Epoch Concepts recognize the incredible skills and dedication of those who have served our nation. This event is a chance to support veterans and help drive forward the resources and support systems that Tunnel to Towers provides.”The tournament will conclude with a dinner and awards ceremony where players and sponsors will be recognized for their participation and generosity. See below for full event details:Date: Monday, August 25thLocation: Arrowhead Golf Club, Littleton, COTime: Tee off at 2:00 PM MDT, dinner and awards ceremony at 5:00 PM MDTBenefiting: The Tunnel to Towers FoundationRegistration: To register as a player or team, please visit https://epochconcepts.com/event/epoch-concepts-charity-golf-tournament/ About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and trusted value-added reseller, delivering mission-ready IT solutions to government agencies, commercial enterprises, and systems integrators. Specializing in cutting-edge technologies, from storage and infrastructure to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged solutions, Epoch Concepts delivers future ready integrated systems that empower customers to make faster decisions, strengthen mission readiness, and operate securely in any environment. Learn more at https://www.epochconcepts.com

