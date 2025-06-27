Lloydshare to Participate in Congreso AMDETUR 2025 in Mexico City

Lloydshare Loyalty

Lloydshare, a leading innovator in loyalty repayment solutions tied to vacation ownership, has announced its participation in the upcoming Congreso AMDETUR 2025

"True loyalty is more than booking annual trips,” the spokesperson added. “It’s about being part of a larger ecosystem that includes resort operators, local businesses, and fellow travelers.” — Spokesperson

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lloydshare, a leading innovator in loyalty repayment solutions tied to vacation ownership, has announced its participation in the upcoming Congreso AMDETUR 2025—an influential annual gathering for the vacation ownership industry in Mexico and beyond.Hosted by AMDETUR, an internationally respected organization that champions the growth of the timeshare and vacation ownership sectors, the event brings together top developers, service providers, exchange companies, and local associations. Together, they collaborate to drive strategic progress and elevate industry standards.This year’s prestigious conference will take place at the luxurious Camino Real Polanco Mexico, a five-star property located in the elegant Polanco district of Mexico City. Lloydshare representatives will be present throughout the event, engaging with fellow leaders, partners, and stakeholders during this high-impact, two-day experience.The Congreso AMDETUR is widely recognized for fostering forward-thinking dialogue about the future of vacation ownership. Attendees explore best practices, industry trends, and opportunities for sustainable growth. As one Lloydshare spokesperson noted, “We are honored to be part of such an important event. AMDETUR’s commitment to innovation and progress aligns with our mission to reward loyalty and strengthen the vacation ownership community.”Lloydshare stands out in the industry for its loyalty-based repayment program, which offers members incentives for maintaining their timeshare or vacation club membership over a specific term. This structured approach rewards consistency and encourages long-term engagement—two pillars that help support the success of vacation ownership businesses.The program is based on simple, clear criteria. Members who stay in good standing—paying annual fees on time and honoring membership agreements—are eligible to be rewarded at the end of their term. This model not only rewards commitment but also helps resorts forecast revenue, manage operations, and reinvest in upgrades and guest services."True loyalty is more than booking annual trips,” the spokesperson added. “It’s about being part of a larger ecosystem that includes resort operators, local businesses, and fellow travelers. When members return year after year, they bring value to the entire destination—from restaurants and shops to tour providers. That consistency fuels both the local economy and the long-term viability of vacation ownership as a model.” Lloydshare Loyalty Repayment Plan recognizes that vacation preferences may evolve, but continued membership can still provide value. Members can explore options like renting or sharing unused weeks, all while maintaining their eligibility for the repayment—provided they remain within their resort’s policies.With its emphasis on trust, transparency, and tangible rewards, Lloydshare continues to redefine what it means to be loyal in the vacation industry. The company’s presence at Congreso AMDETUR 2025 underscores its role as a forward-thinking contributor to the sector.For those attending the event, Lloydshare’s team looks forward to connecting, sharing insights, and reinforcing the importance of long-term relationships in a rapidly evolving travel landscape. As the vacation ownership industry explores new frontiers, Lloydshare remains committed to helping its partners and members thrive.About Us Lloydshare provides an innovative Loyalty Repayment solution designed specifically for Vacation Ownership members across key global regions, including Mexico, the Caribbean, the Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia. In addition to supporting members affiliated with partner resorts, Lloydshare also offers an independent Loyalty Plan available to vacation owners who are not connected to any participating properties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.