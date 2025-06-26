A Summer Evening In The Wide Open Countryside with Live Music at Fair Oaks Farms

Fair Oaks Farms Backyard Concert

Summer Concert Returns with Nashville’s Rising Stars on July 11

FAIR OAKS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s something magical about summer evenings in the Midwest – warm air, wide-open skies, and the sound of music drifting across the fields. That’s exactly the experience Fair Oaks Farms is offering on Friday, July 11, 2025 with the next show in their Backyard Concert Series, featuring Preston James, Charity Bowden, and SJ McDonald.Set in the scenic Farmhouse Backyard, this open-air concert invites guests to bring lawn chairs or blankets and settle in for an easygoing, music-filled night under the stars. You won’t find stiff seating charts or velvet ropes here – just green grass, a cool drink in hand, and some of the best emerging voices out of Nashville bringing their stories to life.Gates open at 6:30 pm CT, and the music starts soon after. Whether you arrive early to grab dinner at the Farmhouse prior to the show or roll in just before showtime, you’ll find a laid-back atmosphere where everyone is welcome. Fair Oaks Farms will have food and drink available onsite, including a food truck and grill, plus drinks for purchase.The July 11 concert highlights three incredibly talented singer-songwriters whose styles blend traditional country storytelling with fresh energy and emotion. Preston James delivers soulful, blues-influenced country with small-town grit and rock energy. He’s performed at the Ryman, toured with legends, and was featured on The Voice. His music is rich with storytelling and personality. Charity Bowden, known for her timeless voice and Southern charm, gained national attention on The Voice at just 17. She brings a blend of classic country and modern flair that’s heartfelt and moving. SJ McDonald writes songs that feel like diary entries – with catchy melodies and a dash of sass. Originally from Virginia farm country, she’s a CMT-recognized “Next Up Now” artist whose upbeat performances make you want to sing along and sway under the stars.Together, these artists offer a captivating concert experience that blends energy, emotion, and storytelling at The Fair Oaks Farms Backyard Concert . Whether you’re there for the dancing or just want to relax in the grass and let the music wash over you, this night is designed to leave you feeling recharged and connected.The venue itself is a big part of what makes this event so special. The Farmhouse Backyard at Fair Oaks Farms feels like a hidden gem – spacious, scenic, and effortlessly comfortable. There’s no assigned seating, no gates or partitions – just wide-open views, fresh air, and a stage set beneath the Northwest Indiana countryside sky. It’s a place where couples, families and friends can all find their own little space and make it their own.Tickets are just $18 per person, with free entry for kids two and under. Parking is free and located close to the concert area. Seating is general admission and first-come, first-served – so come early to grab a great spot and enjoy dinner or drinks at The Farmhouse restaurant before the show starts. Want to make a night of it? Stay overnight at the Fairfield by Marriott, located just steps away from the concert area. With an indoor pool, hot tub, and complimentary breakfast for hotel guests, it’s an easy and comfortable way to turn your concert night into a mini getaway.The concert will occur rain or shine, so guests are encouraged to dress appropriately and bring layers or umbrellas if needed. For guests with accessibility needs, wheelchair-accessible seating is available on the Farmhouse porch. This show is part of the seasonal Backyard Concert at Fair Oaks Farms, designed to bring people together through music, community, and nature. There’s no better way to enjoy a summer evening than relaxing under the stars with a cold drink and great music.If you’re looking for an experience that’s relaxed but special, kid-friendly but still romantic, and full of great music from voices you’ll be hearing a lot more from soon, this concert is for you.Tickets are on sale now at www.fofarms.com/byc About Fair Oaks FarmsFair Oaks Farms provides an experience that reconnects guests with nature, animals, and sustainable agriculture. The scenic campus offers enrichment programs, tours, elegant event venues, farm-fresh dining, and comfortable on-site accommodations. Through innovation and hospitality, Fair Oaks Farms is committed to feeding the world’s heart, mind, and body.Note: Fair Oaks Farms is located in the Central Time Zone.# # #

