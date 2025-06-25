Cy-Fair Fire Department Shares Essential Tips to Help Stay Safe in Extreme Heat

Temperatures are soaring this summer. Cy-Fair Fire Department’s Justin Reed shares tips to help you stay safe.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a record-breaking heat wave scorches the central and eastern United States, Cy-Fair Fire Department is urging the public to take extra precautions. Consecutive days of triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are pushing the heat index to dangerous levels, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses and putting added strain on emergency responders. “This is not just summer heat—it’s extreme and life-threatening,” says Justin Reed, Cy-Fair’s assistant chief–EMS. “We’re seeing more calls for heat exhaustion and dehydration, especially among outdoor workers, athletes, children, and the elderly. Staying vigilant and taking proactive steps can save lives.”Did you know that heat-related fatalities annually outnumber those from hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes combined? “I’ve seen firsthand the dangers of extreme heat,” says Reed. “It can cause heat exhaustion, heatstroke, permanent disability, and even death. However, heat-related emergencies are preventable with the right precautions.”According to a report from Public Citizen, an estimated 2,000 workers die and 170,000 are injured by heat each year in the U.S. The risk is particularly high for those in construction, agriculture, and delivery jobs. https://www.citizen.org/heatstressaction/ To help you stay safe, Reed shares some essential tips divided into three categories: BEFORE, DURING, and AFTER exposure to extreme heat.BEFORE THE HEATStay hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty. Staying hydrated is crucial, especially in extreme heat. Incorporating specific foods into your diet like watermelon and cucumbers can also help you stay hydrated.“One simple way to ensure you’re drinking enough water is to monitor your urine,” shares Reed. “Drink enough so that you’re still peeing regularly, and your urine is relatively clear. Darker urine can be a sign of dehydration. Remember, your body loses water faster in the heat, so sip water throughout the day. No need to count cups or ounces; just pay attention to your body.”Plan ahead for the heat. Schedule outdoor activities for early morning or late evening. If you can’t avoid the heat of the day, give yourself a break the day before!Pay attention to “feels like” temps. The heat index (which combines air temperature and humidity) is a more accurate measure of risk.Know your limits. “Be especially careful if you are not acclimated to the heat,” says Reed. “Even if you’re accustomed to working outside, stay vigilant and take breaks!”Check your medications. Some medications can increase sensitivity to heat. Speak with your healthcare provider about how your medications might affect you during high temperatures.“Additionally, many medications cause an increased risk of sunburn,” says Reed. “More than five sunburns doubles your risk of skin cancer!”Don’t forget your pets. Provide plenty of fresh water and shade. “Remember, hot concrete can burn their paws,” says Reed. “If it’s too hot for you to walk barefoot, it’s too hot for them.”DURING THE HEATStay cool indoors. Spend time in air-conditioned places. “If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, consider visiting public places like malls, libraries, or community centers,” suggests Reed. “Make sure the air is moving around you to promote convective cooling!”Dress appropriately. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing. A wide-brimmed hat can also help keep you cool, shares Reed.Use sunscreen. Protect your skin from sunburn, which can hinder your body’s ability to stay cool. More than two people die of skin cancer in the U.S. every hour!Avoid direct sun. Stay in the shade as much as possible and avoid strenuous activities during peak sun hours.Try cooling techniques. “Contrary to popular belief, dousing yourself in water might make your heat stress worse due to high humidity preventing effective convective cooling,” says Reed. “Use fans or a cool cloth on your skin instead.”AFTER EXPOSUREMonitor for heat illness. Be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.“Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include heavy sweating, weakness, confusion, dizziness, nausea, and a rapid pulse,” shares Reed. “If someone shows signs of heatstroke, seek medical attention immediately.”Cool down gradually. If you’ve been exposed to extreme heat, Reed advises cooling down gradually. Drink water, take a cool shower, or use a damp cloth on your skin. If you are in danger of heatstroke/exhaustion, rapid cooling is required, but otherwise, slow cooling is preferred.Have a little R&R (rest and recovery). Give your body time to recover after being in the heat. Avoid strenuous activities until you’ve fully recovered.Local libraries, community centers, and malls can serve as informal cooling centers.Finally, be aware that urban areas can be significantly hotter than surrounding rural areas due to concrete, asphalt, and buildings absorbing and retaining heat, notes Reed. This can exacerbate heat-related health issues for city dwellers.“Heat is no joke,” he says. “Following these tips can help us all stay safe and beat the heat.”# # #About CFFD:The Cy-Fair Fire Department (CFFD) provides professional fire and emergency medical services to the citizens of Northwest Harris County, Texas. From its beginnings in the late 1950s, the Cy-Fair FD is now one of the largest, busiest combination fire departments in the United States, with over 40,000 emergency responses each year. CFFD covers the 164-square-mile area of Harris County Emergency Services District #9 (HCESD9) in the unincorporated part of Northwest Harris County. Responding from 13 stations strategically located throughout the territory, the 550-plus men and women of the fire department are among the best trained and equipped firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and dispatchers in the nation.

