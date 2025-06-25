'AI Made Us Do It' — Fraction.work slashes Prices Thanks to AI Efficiency

With AI increasing output, Fraction passes savings to customers—cutting prices and introducing flexible hours for smarter team scaling.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fraction.work , the leader in fractional hiring for high-growth startups and lean enterprises, announced a major pricing drop across its plans today — with one surprising reason: AI made them do it.With the rise of AI tools embedded into day-to-day workflows, Fraction ’s pool of fractional engineers and growth marketers have become dramatically more efficient. As a result, the company is passing those savings directly to customers.“AI hasn’t replaced our talent. It’s made them faster, sharper, and even more effective,” said Praveen Ghanta, co-founder of Fraction. “We're not just watching the AI shift from the sidelines. We’re rebuilding the talent stack around it and pricing it accordingly.”Fraction now offers lower pricing with two options: Daytime and Off-Hours Daytime hours give you live collaboration – perfect when you need to work hand-in-hand for tight team integration. Think senior engineers working from 8AM to 12 noon, or a growth marketer working 1- 5PM - real-time progress with your team.Off-hours are optimized for async work - ideal for implementing software features or a new marketing campaign for a discount of up to 25%. Meet with talent up to 3 times per week and via Slack/Teams to keep productivity up while keeping costs down.Fraction believes the modern team isn’t built on full-time headcount alone. It’s a blend of:- Core employees who set the vision and own key initiatives- Senior Fractional experts who’ve done it before and can deliver quality hands-on- AI agents that handle the busywork and automate repeatable tasksAbout FractionFraction delivers elite, US-based talent at a fraction of the cost, helping businesses scale engineering and marketing without the overhead.Work with proven experts 10–30 hours per week, without scaling costs.To explore plans or hire talent, visit: www.hirefraction.com/pricing

