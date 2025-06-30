Retail Activity Accelerates in Downtown Sarasota

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail leasing activity is on the rise in downtown Sarasota, with new tenants securing storefronts along Main Street, Palm Avenue, and Lemon Avenue. Over the past several months, commercial property owners have signed a growing number of retail leases across key downtown corridors, contributing to an ongoing revitalization of the area’s commercial landscape.

The new leases represent a variety of retail categories, including fashion, specialty food, wellness, and home furnishings. Most range between 1,200 and 4,000 square feet. Several of the spaces had been vacant or under renovation during or following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commercial real estate advisor Stan Rutstein, who represented landlords in multiple recent transactions, observed increasing interest in downtown locations.

“Retailers are actively pursuing walkable, high-visibility locations, and downtown Sarasota meets those criteria,” Rutstein said. “Inquiries and lease negotiations have significantly increased compared to this time last year.”

Property improvements and building renovations have also contributed to the uptick. Several older storefronts have undergone exterior updates or full interior buildouts to meet tenant requirements.

According to public leasing records and local brokerage data, base rental rates for downtown Sarasota retail space currently range between $40 and $55 per square foot, triple net (NNN), depending on location and condition.

Further leasing activity is expected throughout the remainder of 2025, as several additional spaces are under construction or in active negotiation phases.

About Downtown Sarasota

Downtown Sarasota is the city’s primary commercial and cultural center, located along Florida’s Gulf Coast. It is home to a mix of historic architecture, performing arts venues, independent retailers, galleries, restaurants, and waterfront parks. The area supports a blend of residential, business, and tourism activity year-round, with continued investment in walkability, infrastructure, and mixed-use development projects.

If you are in the market for a commercial property in downtown Sarasota—or have one to sell—contact Stan Rutstein at 941-539-8313 for expert guidance.

