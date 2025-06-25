Pet Food Market is Probable to Influence the Value of $133,430.9 million by 2030

Pet Food Market Size, Share and Trend

By sales channel, the specialized pet shops segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global pet food market was valued at $87,268.2 million in 2020 and is estimated to generate $133,430.9 million by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/530 The report provides a detailed analysis of all segments of the global pet food market which are based on pet type, food type, sales channel, and region. The report offers an analysis of each segment along with sub-segments with the help of tables and figures which will help market players, investors, and new entrants determine the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on pet type, the dogs segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global pet food market and is estimated to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. The same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the cats and others segments.Inquiry Before Buying @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/530 Based on food type, the dry food segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the global pet food market, and is projected to hold its dominance from 2021 to 2030. The same segment is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast timeframe. The report also discusses wet food, treats and snacks, and others segments.By sales channel, the specialized pet shops segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global pet food market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status from 2021 to 2030. The same segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the online sales channel and others segments.By region, the market in North America was the largest, accounting for more than one-third of the global pet food market, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast time period. Moreover, the market across Asia-Pacific is registered to witness a noteworthy CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the markets across Europe and the LAMEA regions.Leading market players in the global pet food market analyzed in the research include Big Heart Pet Brands, Nestle Purina PetCare, Diamond Pet Foods, Mars Petcare Inc., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Deuerer, WellPet, Blue Buffalo, and Heristo AG.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3176a1e590edd6cadb4a0f1f80f6dee4 The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global pet food market. These players have adopted an array of strategies, such as collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, new product launches, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry: Organic Pet Food Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 Wet Cat Food Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030Pet Care Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030Pet Supplement Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027Pet Food Bowl Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032Pet Toys Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032Online Pet Food Supplies Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.